Sytner Group celebrates its best technicians at Elite Technician Challenge 2022

Sytner Group has been celebrating the best technicians from across the company with 39 finalists facing off in the Elite Technician Challenge.

The annual event, held at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, saw Sytner’s finest technical minds going head-to-head in 13 categories.

The winners were then named as an ‘elite technician’ in their specialist area.

Over 500 technicians entered the competition with the 13 winners awarded a once-in-a-lifetime, all expenses paid trip to the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle as guests of Penske Racing.

Working against the clock, the finalists had just 90 minutes to identify and diagnose a variety of real-world failures in vehicles rigged with exterior, interior and engine faults.

Following diagnoses, competitors had to record and submit a video describing all faults and the required solutions.

Finalists had already completed an online theory assessment in February, which combined with the scores from the practical final gave Sytner Group their winners for each category.

Francesca Summers, Human Resources Project Manager at Sytner Group, said: ‘The event this year was amazing. It’s really gratifying to see such an important programme through to completion and the finalists receiving well-deserved recognition for their hard work.

‘It is also great that so many of our managers are able to attend, not only to show their support, but also take the time out to recognise the technicians. I think that means the most to the finalists.’

The event was invigilated and regulated by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and benefitted from primary sponsorship by Shell Helix Motor Oils, and support from Pirelli and CitNOW.

Richard Gosling, chief information officer at Shell Renewable and Energy Solutions, said: ‘Shell is honoured to support the Elite Technician event and congratulates all finalists and the winners.

‘Shell is proud to be a partner of Sytner Group and more broadly, the Penske Corporation, providing the world’s leading fuels and lubricants.

‘Together we strive to deliver the best possible customer experience day-in, day-out through the very best technicians in the industry.’

Melvin Rogers, director of human resources at Sytner Group, presented the winners with their awards at Elite Technician.

He said: ‘Our technicians are a key factor in our future success and the role aftersales service plays in customer satisfaction, the competition acknowledges that contribution.

‘We want to ensure that we recognise our technicians for their contribution and provide them with industry leading work-environments and opportunities.

‘The last two years have been challenging, but the hard work and resilience our technicians have shown in such difficult circumstances has been tremendous, and that deserves to be rewarded.’

The 2020 practical final of the competition was cancelled due to the risks associated with the pandemic, although, Sytner Group ensured all the finalists’ efforts didn’t go unrewarded.

Each finalist was personally invited to attend a celebration event in 2021, in their own private pavilion at the Goodwood Festival of Speed hosted by Darren Edwards, CEO of Sytner Group.