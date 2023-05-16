Thieves stole vehicles worth £30,000 and made off with £6,500 in cash as more details are revealed about break-in at AJC Cars

Thieves who targeted a used car dealership in Shropshire stole vehicles worth a combined £30,000, it has been revealed.

Car Dealer reported yesterday (May 15) that criminals had raided AJC Cars in Market Drayton and made off with a number of ‘high-value vehicles’.

The incident took place overnight on Saturday and more details have now come to light about what was taken.

Aaron Coombes, the dealership’s boss, says that thieves took a blue BMW 4 series; grey Audi S3 and white Audi TT.

The Shropshire Star reports they also ‘ransacked’ the business’s office space and stole around £6,500 in cash after smashing through the main gates.

Coombes, who is listed as the dealership’s sole director with Companies House, says the break-in is the biggest theft ever suffered by his firm.

The site remains closed but is set to open to the public again from tomorrow (May 17).

‘The gates had been smashed in and they made a mess of the office,’ said Coombes

‘We think there must have been four of them because one of them needed to access the gates. They took three cars: A blue BMW 4 series; a grey Audi S3 and a white Audi TT.’ Commenting on the scale of the break-in, he added: ‘We had a Ford Fiesta stolen from our old site in Market Drayton about three years ago but that was just some youngsters.’

Since the incident, AJC has received a swell of support, including from Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester, who Tweeted: ‘Independents don’t need this kind of hit. Let’s hope the police catch them.’

Independents don’t need this kind of hit. Let’s hope the police catch them. Last week a chap who tried it on us got sent down in Yorks for five years! https://t.co/99Sl5btnC2 — Robert Forrester (@vertumotorsCEO) May 14, 2023

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and are pleading with anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking on Sunday, PC Iain McIntosh, of the policing team in Market Drayton, said: ‘A burglary has taken place overnight at AJC Cars Ltd, Chester Road, Market Drayton and a number of high-value vehicles have been stolen.

‘The offence location is almost directly opposite the Tern Hill Army Barracks.

‘Officers are appealing for any potential witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist with locating the vehicles and identifying any suspects. The offence is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Saturday and 6am Sunday.’