Time is running out to grab early bird ticket prices to Car Dealer Live

Early bird ticket prices to Car Dealer Live end on Friday giving car dealers just five days to take advantage of discounted prices.

Ticket prices are currently 17 per cent cheaper at £125 for in-person car dealer tickets to our special event.

Car Dealer Live, the future of the car dealer, is sponsored by Auto Trader and takes place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon on March 9.

Auto Trader, as well as event partners Cox Automotive and Close Brothers Motor Finance, will also be delivering exclusive research at the event.

Google will also be revealing research on how used car buyers use the world’s biggest search engine to buy in a special session.

The packed programme will see leading car dealers from the franchised and independent worlds take to the stage for sessions with hosts James Baggott and James Batchelor.

Cambria Automobiles boss Mark Lavery is our headline interview on the day and will be recounting why he took his firm private and off the Stock Market.

Lavery will be giving his thoughts on agency sales, the new and used car market and what he thinks the future looks like for car dealers.

Hendy Group’s Paul Hendy, Neil McCue from Snows and John O’Hanlon from Waylands Automotive will also take part in a separate franchised dealer panel discussion.

Independent car dealers Nigel Hurley, CEO of car supermarket Carshop, David Trigg, CEO of supercar dealership Premier GT and Jamie Caple of award winning used car dealership Car Quay will also be appearing on stage.

The independent panel will be taking questions on the used car market, how they think used car sales will change in the years ahead and where they think the opportunities lie for car dealers.

And car manufacturer bosses from Polestar, MG and Suzuki will be appearing at the special event.

Tickets to Car Dealer Live are selling fast with 40 per cent already sold.

The event will also be live streamed and tickets to this are available on the event website.

Suppliers to the motor trade must book a supplier ticket. Those that don’t secure the correct ticket will have their money refunded and may lose their place at the event.

Full details about Car Dealer Live can be found on the dedicated event website.