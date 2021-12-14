Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer of the Year sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance, Winner: Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)

It was a great night for Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham) at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 as it picked up the Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer of the Year gong.

In this category our judges were looking for a professional service, backed up by a great website and excellent reviews.

The team at Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham) certainly filled that criteria as they celebrated a stellar year.

Our mystery shoppers were also impressed by the dealership’s super-quick response time and professional service.

The site specialises in Mercedes vans and is one the most trusted and respected in the south of England.

It comes at a critical time for Marshall as a proposed £323m takeover by BCA and Cinch owner Constellation edges nearer.

Bosses recently said the decision had been made due to their strategic plans ‘taking different paths’.

Reacting to the win, Wayne Edwards, Marshall head of Mercedes Truck and Van, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted for a brilliant team.

‘It’s all about the team and we’re lucky to lead them. We’re predominantly a Mercedes-Benz used dealership based in the south of England.

‘We’re new to the van side and we try to learn from the car selling side when retailing them.

‘The pandemic has raised the profile of commercial vehicles, and if there’s anything good to come out of this tragedy it’s that it’s raised the profile of commercial vehicles.’

Nominated for this award:

Ideal Commercials

JL Vans

Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)

Norwich Van Centre

Van Monster

The Hampshire-based outfit beat off strong competition from the highly commended pair of JL Vans and Norwich Van Centre.

The achievement also drew praise from Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott, who said: ‘Selling commercial vehicles is a specialism that doesn’t suit everyone – but get it right and it can be very lucrative.

‘Our judges were looking for a professional service, backed up by a great website and excellent reviews.

‘Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham) offered a super-quick response time which was backed up by a great website and a professional service.’

Pictured at top from left are Neil Richardson (Close Brothers Motor Finance) Scott Edwards, Wayne Edwards and Mike Brewer

W: www.marshall.co.uk

T: 01329 655843

To find out more about the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 click here.