Volkswagen enjoys record year of EV sales as deliveries pass 330,000 in 2022

Volkswagen saw its EV sales grow by 23.6 per cent last year with the firm delivering more than 330,000 in 2022.

The German outfit delivered a total of 4.56m vehicles in the 12 months to the end of December, meaning EVs made up just over seven per cent of sales.

The ID.4 SUV, which sold around 170,000 units worldwide, was the most successful of the EVs with the likes of the E-Up and ID.3 also proving popular.

Volkswagen currently has plans to introduce ten new electric models by 2026, by which time it will have a vehicle in each segment from an entry-level ‘e-car’ with a price of ‘under €25,000 (£22,115)’ right the way to the new flagship ID.7 saloon.

Despite growth in EV sales, overall numbers were down 6.8 per cent compared to 2021, largely as a result of ongoing supply chain issues.

Bosses say that the brand currently has a ‘very high’ backlog of orders remains ‘very high’, with around 640,000 customers in Europe having placed orders for its models in 2022.

Imelda Labbé, board member for sales, marketing and after-sales said: ‘We achieved a solid sales result in 2022 despite persistent supply bottlenecks.

‘The pronounced growth in BEV models confirms that with our attractive product portfolio, we are on the right track to becoming the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.’

⚡🚗 2023 starts w/ sneak-preview of #ID.7 @CES! First fully electric 🔌 Volkswagen sedan will reach max. 700 km, has new head-up display plus 38 cm screen. World premiere in April & sales on three continents.✨Vegas showcar✨ features special light effects & paintwork. #NEWAUTO pic.twitter.com/bCUFe5je5Q — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) January 4, 2023

Volkswagen says that it expects 2023 to be another ‘volatile and challenging year due to persistent semiconductor supply bottlenecks’, but Labbé states that it is doing its ‘utmost to reduce delivery times for our customers’.

The firm is the latest manufacturer to reveal its 2022 sales figures, following the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Polestar.

All three firms broke their own records for volumes, with bosses at Rolls calling 2022 ‘momentous’.

