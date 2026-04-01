Europe’s ‘largest used Land Rover dealer’ saw profit bounce back into the black last year after a punishing 2024.

Accounts for Chelmsford-based luxury car dealership Saxton 4×4 show the company made a small £81k profit before tax in the year to the end of June 2025.

However, the result is a huge swing from the £3.76m loss the firm – which specialises in Land Rovers and luxury SUVS – suffered the previous year.

The dealership, which has been trading more than 50 years, currently has 936 cars in stock – some 437 of them are Land Rovers.

Revenue for the firm dropped to £184m in 2025, down from the £202m achieved the year before.

Gross margin improved from 5.5% in 2024 to 7% in 2025.

The company also saw its debt fall from £18.3m to £13.5m and cash in the bank rise to £1.58m.

Vehicle sales account for £168.6m of the revenue the firm brought in.

Saxton 4×4 said: ‘The improvement in profitability reflects a continued focus on margin recovery alongside maintaining sales volumes.

‘During the year, the company progressed with further freehold property acquisitions and the development of existing sites, supporting its position within the prestige vehicle sector.

‘The business continues to focus on operational efficiencies to mitigate rising costs, including marketing, utilities, vehicle preparation and buyers’ fees. Investment in systems and processes remains a priority to improve productivity and stock management.

‘Tight controls over vehicle inventory are maintained to reduce exposure to fluctuations in market values.’

Headcount at the business fell from 174 to 158 and with it staff costs dropped from £7m to nearer £6m.

The highest paid director received £360,000, down from £473,000 the year before.