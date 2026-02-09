What happens in Vegas…gets recorded: The Car Dealer Podcast hits the jackpot with NADA visit

The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast – recorded from the floor of the NADA show in Las Vegas – is now available to listen and watch.

Regular podcast hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay spent last week galavanting stateside as they took in everything that the vast trade show had to offer.

The special episode was recorded from the Xpel / GardX stand in the middle of the expo, where they were joined by Xpel’s UK managing director James Leese.

Talk quickly turned to the big topics being discussed at the conference – with AI remaining a key area for debate once again.

‘I do want to touch on AI,’ Baggott said. ‘Because it is a theme that is absolutely running throughout this show.

‘If I had a pound for every time I’d heard AI, I could have made a lot of money on the gambling tables here in Vegas – it is everywhere!

‘It does feel to me – and some of the dealers I’ve spoken to have said the same thing – it is a bit of a gold rush at the moment and there are so many different platforms out there.’

The panel also discussed the large number of British dealers who made the trip over for the show – and what they can get out of attending.

‘There has been a very good contingent turned up,’ said Leese. ‘A lot of the dealers that are here come every year and they come every year for a reason.

‘There is nothing else like this in the world. To get the opportunity to see all of these businesses, to come and see what’s happening in this market is a great opportunity for those dealers.

‘I think what they’re gaining from coming to something like NADA is to see especially the technology. Last year AI was a topic, but this year people are now coming with stories on actually what it’s delivered and a return on investment.

‘It’s a different conversation and dealers get that opportunity to spend time here, understanding the products and seeing what US dealers are doing.’

Car Dealer was reporting from NADA throughout last week, with coverage sponsored by Cox Automotive.

