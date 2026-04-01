Apr 1: Update on cost of living; Energy price drop short-lived; Car finance lenders shares rise

Starmer to update on cost of living

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to provide an update on the cost of living amid concerns over the amount energy bills could rise as a result of the Middle East conflict.

The prime minister is due to speak at a press conference later on Wednesday morning after he vowed to ‘protect the British people at home and abroad’.

It is thought Sir Keir’s Downing Street press conference will cover both the conflict and Government support for households as rising prices bite.

Short-lived energy price fall

Household energy prices are falling by 7% from Wednesday in a ‘short-lived respite’ for homes already braced for a predicted 18% hike from July.

Ofgem’s price cap has dropped from £1,758 to £1,641 – a reduction of £117 or around £10 a month for the average household using both electricity and gas.

This is an 11% fall year on year, but still £600 more than bills were in the winter of 2020 to 2021.

Updates to Volkswagen Caddy range

The Volkswagen Caddy range has received several updates to keep the popular commercial vehicle looking fresh.

The Caddy is Volkswagen’s smallest van and is a competitor to the Ford Transit Courier and Toyota Proace City.

For 2026, the Caddy gains revised exterior bumpers, fresh paint colour options and the choice of updated 16-inch and 18-inch wheel designs.

Changes have also been made to the van’s cabin, with a new, larger, free-standing central display. However, Volkswagen will reveal more details on interior specifications later this year.

The markets

The FTSE 100 continued its strong start to the week on Tuesday amid reports that Donald Trump is prioritising diplomatic efforts over continued military escalation in Iran.

The index closed up 48.49 points, 0.5%, at 10,176.45, the FTSE 250 ended up 249.21 points, 1.2%, at 21,203.71, and the AIM All-Share advanced 7.00 points, 1.0%, at 717.12.

The Wall Street Journal cited US administration officials as saying the president and his aides had come to the conclusion that a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz waterway would extend the length of the conflict past his four to six-week timeline.

Car finance lenders shares rise

Shares in major motor finance lenders have risen after the UK watchdog finalised its compensation scheme, which has seen the total bill for the industry cut by about £2 billion.

Lloyds Banking Group and Close Brothers were among the lenders to say they were assessing the details of the scheme after several changes were announced.

But investors appeared to be soothed by the final rules, with Lloyds and Barclays shares up by more than 1% and Close Brothers rising by around 2.5% on Tuesday.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Renault’s UK boss says dealers remain central to the brand’s EV strategy, as it attracts new customers, invests in retailer training and expands its network of EV technicians despite growing competition.

Lepas has appointed Gary Lan as UK CEO to lead its launch and growth in Britain, alongside managing director Ray Wang, with initial sales through existing Chery dealer networks.

Lawgistics has paid tribute to colleague Jide-Ofer Okagbue, who has died after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, remembering her for her warmth, positivity and care for others.

Car Care Plan is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of growth into a global vehicle protection provider working with over 30 manufacturers and 2,500 retailers worldwide.

Independent dealers at Car Dealer Live 2026 warned that rising preparation costs and ongoing stock shortages are squeezing margins as competition for used vehicles intensifies.

The weather

Rain will slowly move southeast across the UK today, according to the Met Office, starting in northwest Scotland and gradually weakening as it reaches northern England and north Wales by the evening, with a generally cloudier feel overall.

Tonight, the rain will fade as it continues southeast, leaving clearer spells and a widespread frost developing across northern areas.

Thursday will be mostly dry with some sunshine, although the far southeast may see early drizzle and fresh rain will arrive in the northwest later, with temperatures around average for early April.