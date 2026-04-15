Apr 15: Land Rover ‘Twenty Edition’; 31% cutting back on essentials; ‘Major supply shock’ says BoE head

Land Rover announces ‘Twenty Edition’

Land Rover is celebrating 20 years of the Range Rover Sport with the ‘Twenty Edition.’

The Range Rover Sport was originally launched in 2005 as a performance-focused alternative to the standard Range Rover. Three generations on, and the Sport has become one of the marque’s best-selling models.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is available in a new shade of ‘Sanguinello Orange’ – inspired by the ‘Range Rover Stormer’ concept from 2004. Other colours available are Santorini Black and Ostuni White.

31% of people ‘cutting back on essentials’

Two-thirds (66%) of people are concerned about their finances over the coming months and three in 10 (31%) have been cutting back on essentials such as food and heating, a survey has found.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said their finances have worsened since this time last year, according to the research carried out for TSB and Lightning Reach, a portal that connects people with financial support grants to which they might be entitled.

A quarter (25%) of people have used savings to cover everyday costs and one in six (16%) have borrowed from family or friends.

Iran war causes ‘major supply shock’, says BoE head

War in the Middle East has caused ‘a major supply shock’, the head of the Bank of England has said, but he remained tight-lipped on what it could mean for interest rates.

However, while Andrew Bailey acknowledged the Iran conflict had caused a ‘large’ jolt to the global economy, he said the UK was much better placed to deal with it because of its resilient banking system, forged in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The governor of the central bank was speaking before financial leaders, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, arrived in Washington DC for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF said the spike in energy prices caused by the war would help push UK inflation towards 4% – double the Bank of England’s inflation target – and contribute to higher costs for households.

The markets

European stocks advanced on Tuesday, and the oil price slid, amid cautious optimism for de-escalation in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 closed up 26.10 points, 0.3%, at 10,609.06. The FTSE 250 ended up 447.40 points, 2.0%, at 22,724.29, and the AIM All-Share rose 8.26 points, 1.1%, to 790.57.

In European equities on Tuesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.1%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt rose 1.3%.

The improved market equity mood came amid hopes of fresh talks between the US and Iran to resolve the seven-week conflict.

Updated Mercedes EQS claims 575-mile range

The Mercedes EQS has received updates to its on-board technology and electric drivetrain to make it go further on a single charge.

For 2026, the EQS boasts a new 800-volt electrical architecture and features a larger 122kWh battery pack, which can take the car a claimed 575 miles on a single charge, in the ‘450+’ model.

It also can be topped up at a speed of 350kW, with Mercedes claiming 199 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes.

More than a third ‘fail to ask about pension’

More than a third (36%) of people who started a new job within the past five years did not ask about their new firm’s pension scheme at any stage of the hiring process, a survey has found.

Around a fifth waited until they received a job offer to ask about the company pension scheme, while 16% waited until after they had accepted the role to make inquiries, according to savings and investments firm M&G.

More than one in 10 (12%) only asked about the pension scheme at their final interview for the job.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned adverts by Conclusive Financial Ltd for using unauthorised clips of Martin Lewis and misleading claims about motor finance compensation, warning consumers they can claim for free without using a CMC.

Norton Way Group saw losses more than double to £5.7m as turnover fell and multiple site closures and disposals hit performance, amid challenging market conditions and pressures from the ZEV mandate.

Franchised dealers at Car Dealer Live 2026 warned that despite strong new car sales, rising costs, discounting and structural industry changes are driving a long-term profitability crisis across the sector.

Lepas has confirmed it will launch a second UK model, the L6 SUV, later in 2026 with hybrid and electric powertrains, following the arrival of its first model, the L8.

Nissan has unveiled a new all-electric version of the Juke crossover, built in the UK on its CMF-EV platform, with a potential range of up to 386 miles as part of its push towards full electrification in Europe.

KGM Motors UK is looking to expand its dealer network by promoting a low-cost, flexible franchise model to fill key UK gaps, particularly in regions like Yorkshire and the South East.

The weather

Today will start cloudy and damp but brighten with sunny spells, although a band of heavy rain will move east followed by scattered showers, according to the Met Office.

Tonight, the rain will clear to the east, leaving a mix of clearer spells and showers, heaviest in the northwest, with mild temperatures.

Thursday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers—some heavy in the north—before rain clears east on Friday and drier, brighter weather develops by Sunday.