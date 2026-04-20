Car Dealer Power 2026 returns – vote NOW to name the best suppliers and carmakers

Your chance to name the very best – and worst – in the industry returns as we launch Car Dealer Power 2026.

Our annual survey of the best firms to do business with and manufacturers to represent is back – and this year there are some fantastic prizes on offer if you take part.

The survey is open now and will close on June 11. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, so get voting now!

Winners and highly commended placed firms will be named in 23 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed on July 14.

You can watch last year’s Car Dealer Power by clicking the video at the top of this story or read more here.

Along with naming the best car manufacturer to represent and the car of the year, the industry’s best suppliers are also honoured.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all sectors are covered and allow dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes*…

1st place: Apple Watch Series 11

Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4

Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Trade Insurance – NEW FOR 2026

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

AI Product

Data Insight

The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on July 14.

*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.