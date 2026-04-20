Car Dealer Power 2026 returns – vote NOW to name the best suppliers and carmakers

Your chance to name the very best – and worst – in the industry returns as we launch Car Dealer Power 2026.
Our annual survey of the best firms to do business with and manufacturers to represent is back – and this year there are some fantastic prizes on offer if you take part.
The survey is open now and will close on June 11. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, so get voting now!
Winners and highly commended placed firms will be named in 23 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed on July 14.
You can watch last year’s Car Dealer Power by clicking the video at the top of this story or read more here.
Along with naming the best car manufacturer to represent and the car of the year, the industry’s best suppliers are also honoured.
From the best protection firms to finance providers, all sectors are covered and allow dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.
The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.
Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.
As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes*…
1st place: Apple Watch Series 11
Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4
Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories
- Cleaning Product
- Recruitment Agency
- Used Car Valuations
- Consumer Lead Generation
- Dealer Management System
- Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Provenance Checks
- Warranties
- Paint Protection
- Auction House
- Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform
- Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Trade Insurance – NEW FOR 2026
- Finance (Sub-Prime)
- Finance (Prime)
- Personalised Video
- Extra Mile Award
- Product Innovation
- Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform
- AI Product
- Data Insight
The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on July 14.
*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.