Feb 13: Shopper footfall down; NHS workers get 3.3% pay rise; Rolls-Royce Arabesque

Shopper footfall down on last January but up on disappointing Christmas

Shopper footfall rallied in January compared with the disappointing Christmas but remained down on a year earlier, figures show.

Although shopper visits across the UK as a whole were down 0.6% on last January, this was an improvement on the 2.9% decline seen in December, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

High street visits fell by a steeper 1.9% year-on-year in January, down from the 0.9% drop seen in December, while shopping centre footfall fell by 0.8% in January but improved from the 5.1% plunge over Christmas. The best performing cities were in the north, where shopper traffic was hit badly by severe storms last year.

Culture secretary intervenes in Daily Mail owner’s £500m Telegraph takeover

The culture secretary has intervened and launched a probe into The Telegraph’s proposed £500m takeover by the owner of the Daily Mail over competition concerns.

It comes a month after Lisa Nandy had said she was ‘minded to intervene’ on public interest grounds.

On Thursday, she confirmed in a written statement that she has launched a public interest intervention into the deal, which would expand one of the UK’s largest media groups. The secretary said she has ‘concerns’ related to the public interest, including how the move could impact the ‘plurality of views’ in UK news media.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Arabesque is all about Middle East design

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off commission inspired by Middle East design heritage with the ‘Phantom Arabesque’.

The car utilises the Arabic ‘Mashrabiya’ design language, and the Phantom Arabesque is the first Rolls-Royce to feature a laser-engraved bonnet which incorporates a ‘Mashrabiya’ pattern.

Inside, there is Selby Grey and black leather upholstery contrasted with black seat piping and carpets. There are embossed Mashrabiya motifs on the front and rear headrests, illuminated scuff plates and the dashboard fascia is made from Blackwood and Black Bolivar wood. The car is a one-off for a customer in the Middle East.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed lower on Thursday, falling into the red after downbeat early trade in New York, before eyes turn to a US inflation reading on Friday.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 69.67 points, 0.7%, at 10,402.44. The index spent the bulk of the day in the green, before declining as the afternoon progressed. The FTSE 250 ended down 111.55 points, 0.5%, at 23,304.99, and the AIM all-share closed down 4.13 points, 0.5%, at 811.16.

The pound was quoted at 1.3628 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, lower compared with 1.3640 dollars on Wednesday. The euro stood at 1.1869 dollars, higher against 1.1861 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 152.56 yen, down sharply from 154.23 yen.

Starmer seeks new top mandarin in Downing Street shake-up

Sir Keir Starmer will begin the process of appointing a new cabinet secretary after Britain’s top civil servant stepped down ‘by mutual agreement’.

Sir Chris Wormald left the role on Thursday after just 14 months as Sir Keir sought to shake up his Downing Street operation in the wake of the Peter Mandelson scandal.

He is the third senior figure to quit the government in the past week following Sir Keir’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and communications director, Tim Allan.

More than 1.4 million NHS workers to receive 3.3% pay rise from April

More than 1.4 million NHS workers will receive a 3.3% pay rise from April, the government has announced.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said the uplift was above the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast inflation of 2.2% for 2026-27, delivering a ‘real terms pay rise’ for NHS staff.

But health unions criticised the increase. Unison’s head of health Helga Pile said: ‘Hard-pressed NHS staff will be downright angry at another below-inflation pay award.’

Thursday on Car Dealer

BMW is recalling nearly 25,000 cars in the UK over a potential fire risk caused by defective starter motors, with owners being told not to leave their cars unattended with the engine running.

Automotive business expert Professor David Bailey has called for a ‘comprehensive review’ of the ZEV mandate, amid mounting concern around the impact of the eco targets.

Group 1 Automotive has continued its downsize of British dealers after agreeing a deal to sell two Maidstone showrooms to JCB Group.

Dealer group Vertu has added Geely Auto to its impressive portfolio of brand partners with bosses hailing an ‘exciting new chapter’ for the outfit.

Grainger Motor Group has again expanded its Nissan representation buy acquiring EMG Duxford n Cambridgeshire.

Traditional hatchbacks vied with fashionable SUVs as the cars that provided top profits for used car dealers in January, latest data reveals.

Weather

Breezy and wet across England and Wales today, with hill snow possible before turning drier from the north, reports BBC Weather. Elsewhere sees bright spells, though snow showers affect the far north and North Sea coasts.

Tonight, rain and hill snow clear southwards, with easing showers and colder, clearer conditions developing.