Feb 3: UK manufacturing grows; Resident doctors continue strikes; New Abarth 600e trims

UK manufacturing growth accelerates as exports rise for first time in four years

Growth in the UK’s manufacturing sector accelerated last month with demand from the US and China helping lift export sales for the first time in four years, new survey data shows.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 51.8 in January, up from 50.6 in December. This was the highest score since August 2024 and above earlier estimates for the sector.

Manufacturing output rose for the fourth month in a row, with last month’s acceleration linked to improved export sales, a generally stable market within the UK and a boost from customers choosing to restock.

Elon Musk joins rocket and AI businesses into single company before expected IPO

Elon Musk is joining his space exploration and artificial intelligence ventures into a single company before a massive planned initial public offering for the business later this year.

His rocket venture, SpaceX, announced on Monday that it had bought xAI in an effort to help the world’s richest man dominate the rocket and artificial intelligence businesses.

The deal will combine several of his offerings, including his AI chatbot Grok, his satellite communications company Starlink, and his social media company X.

Abarth 600e gains new Turismo and Competizione trims

The Abarth 600e range has gained two new trim levels with the introduction of the Turismo and Competizione models.

The Turismo is the entry-level trim and comes equipped with the 54kWh battery pack and a 237bhp electric motor. The Competizione gets a 276bhp motor, Torsen limited-slip differential, bigger brakes with monoblock calipers, Sabelt bucket sports seats, two-tone paint with a contrasting black roof, and unique ‘Abarth’ exterior graphics.

The updated Abarth 600e range is on sale now with prices starting at £33,995 for the Turismo and £37,995 for the Competizione

The markets

The FTSE 100 shrugged off a weak start, and further volatility in metals and oil prices, to hit new highs on Monday, amid optimism in the manufacturing sector on either side of the Atlantic.

The index closed up 118.02 points, or 1.2%, at 10,341.56, a record close, and just short of a new intra-day high of 10,345.48. The FTSE 250 ended up 172.69 points, or 0.7%, at 23,426.05, but the AIM All-Share closed down 3.19 points, or 0.4%, at 814.34.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3651 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, compared with 1.3719 on Friday.

Starmer faces backlash over trip to China amid claims Government was ‘tricked’

Sir Keir Starmer has faced backlash over his trip to China amid claims that the Government has been “tricked” by Beijing.

Conservative former security minister Tom Tugendhat raised the issue of Chinese sanctions on British parliamentarians after the prime minister announced that ‘all restrictions’ had been lifted on current members. Tugendhat, former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, senior deputy speaker Nusrat Ghani and Conservative former minister Neil O’Brien were among those banned from entering China, Hong Kong and Macau in 2021.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir of adopting a ‘supine and short-termist approach’, adding the PM came back to the UK with ‘next to nothing’ apart from a Labubu doll.

Doctors vote in favour of continuing industrial action

Resident doctors in England have voted to continue industrial action for another six months as part of their row over pay and jobs.

Some 53% of eligible members took part in a ballot to continue industrial action, with 93% voting yes, the British Medical Association (BMA) said.

The union urged the government to act to prevent further strikes.

Monday on Car Dealer

The impact Chinese car manufacturers will have on the UK car market will be analysed in detail at a special session at Car Dealer Live.

In a market where older cars are holding the strongest values, how these vehicles are prepared, detailed and presented can really make all of the difference.

Dealer group Vertu has axed two showrooms in the north of England after ruling that the sites were no longer ‘ financially viable’.

Grange Motors has opened a new Alpine ‘Brand Experience Dealership’ in Scotland’s capital city.

The Nissan Leaf has been named as the UK’s most reliable used electric vehicle for 2025.

The motor trade has paid almost £130m in tax over the past year, making it one of the one of the biggest contributing sectors to the public purse.

JLR is on the cusp of agreeing a landmark deal to build Chery vehicles at its UK production facilities after the Chinese brand confirmed plans to open a new European headquarters in Liverpool.

Weather

A wet and breezy day with rain spreading northwards, turning to hill snow in parts of Wales and northern England, reports BBC Weather. Eastern Scotland will see persistent patchy hill snow.

Tonight, rain, sleet and hill snow continue moving north, easing across England with clearer spells in the far south, while snow remains more persistent in Scotland.