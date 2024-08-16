Aug 16: Ulez scrappage scheme scrapped; Five charged over Perry death; Grandland updated

Sadiq Khan to close Ulez scrappage scheme

Sadiq Khan is to close London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme in three weeks.

The Mayor of London announced that he plans to shut the programme to new applicants on September 7.

Grants were worth up to £9,000 for minibuses, £7,000 for vans, £2,000 for cars and £1,000 for motorbikes.

Mecca Bingo owner returns to profit as it targets under-35s with club nights

The owner of Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos has returned to profit as it enjoyed more tourists and targeted under-35s with club nights and cheaper drinks.

Rank Group said it was doing much better after a difficult few years impacted by the pandemic and cost-of-living squeeze.

The group, whose shares listed on the London stock market, reported a pre-tax profit of £15.5m for the year to the end of June versus a loss of £123m the prior year.

Updated Vauxhall Grandland goes on sale

Vauxhall has revealed prices and specifications for the latest version of its flagship SUV with hybrid and electric powertrains now available on the Grandland.

The hybrid comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces a total output of 164bhp. It can do 0-60mph in 10 seconds, pumping out CO2 emissions of 125g/km, while Vauxhall claims the car can achieve a combined 51.4mpg.

Meanwhile, the electric model will come with a 73kWh battery pack that features a 207bhp electric motor plus a heat pump as standard. It’ll give a claimed 325 miles between charge-ups and reach 60mph in 8.8 seconds. Prices start at £34,700 for the hybrid model and £40,995 for the electric version.

Stock market movements

London’s FTSE 100 moved higher yesterday but lagged behind its international peers as global stock markets enjoyed a rebound.

The blue-chip index was up 66.3 points to close at 8,347.35, with financial and banking firms among the day’s biggest risers.

Meanwhile, the Cac 40 closed 90.01 points up at 7,423.37, the Dax was up 297.64 points at 18,183.24, and the Dow Jones was up 554.67 points at 40,563.06.

Five charged over death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Five people including two doctors have been charged in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry from an accidental ketamine overdose last October.

The charges came after the Los Angeles Police Department announced in May that it was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration on an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death.

One of the five – Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake – has already admitted conspiring to distribute ketamine connected with the death of the 54-year-old actor, who was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence in Los Angeles.

Victims of infected blood scandal to receive support scheme payments for life

Victims of the infected blood scandal will receive support scheme payments for life, while those who were subjected to unethical research will get up to £15,000 extra under changes to a multi-billion-pound compensation plan.

Some affected people will also be given an increased ‘social impact’ award recognising the consequences of stigma surrounding the disaster.

Infected people and bereaved partners will start receiving payments through the new framework by the end of this year, while for others affected by the scandal, payments will begin in 2025, the Cabinet Office said today.

Yesterday on Car Dealer

eBay’s marketplace for second-hand car parts saw significant sales in the first half of the year, with the most expensive items including performance car engines, carbon bucket seats, and personalised registration plates. The top sale was an Audi R8 engine for £16,567, followed by Porsche seats and Tesla-related items.

A poll of 62 car dealers revealed that 56% support grants or loans to boost the second-hand electric vehicle market as the top action for the new government. Other priorities include cheaper electricity, more on-street charging points, tariffs on Chinese EVs and better training options.

Wessex Garages and GWM Ora are sponsoring the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and innovation. The partnership, featuring the Ora 03 vehicle, highlights green initiatives and advanced technology. Fans will be able to take advantage of special events, promotions, and unique offers celebrating the sponsorship deal.

Stoneacre recently acquired Trenton Motor Group, adding Nissan’s Hull and Grimsby dealerships to its portfolio. The strategic move secured all jobs, and Stoneacre’s management said it was looking forward to collaborating with Nissan. The directors emphasised their commitment to local economies, professionalism and innovation while enhancing opportunities in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Motors has partnered with Premier League club Brentford FC in a three-year deal involving integrated digital content, pitch-side branding, and player appearances in marketing. Motors aims to leverage Brentford’s 4.4m social media followers to boost brand awareness. The partnership includes community projects and dealer events at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

Sponsored: As new registration plates arrive, dealerships face increased demand and the challenge of managing larger inventories. Keytracker’s accessories – including trade plate holders, anti-tamper seals, and mirror hangers – help dealerships enhance security and organisation. These streamline operations, reduce theft risk, and boost customer satisfaction, ultimately supporting long-term growth.

Weather outlook

One or two showers may be slow to clear from the far south-east early this morning, says BBC Weather. Once they do, sunshine will widely follow for most. In north-west Scotland, it’ll be windy and cloudier with scattered showers.

Saturday will stay windy in the north-west with plenty of cloud and the occasional shower. Otherwise, it’ll be a sunny start for most, becoming variably cloudy later, although the south-east will stay sunny.

It’ll continue breezy if not windy in the north-west on Sunday, with more active showers for north-west Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England, but drier, sunnier and not as windy to the south-east.