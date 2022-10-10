Automotive industry facing increased demand for green recycled parts in response to cost-of-living crisis, eBay Motors Group finds

The automotive industry could soon see a shift towards customers choosing more green recycled parts in response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, new data has suggested.

A study by eBay Motors Group found that 71 per cent of motorists would consider switching from installing new car parts on their vehicle in a bid to cut costs.

Around half of the 2,000 car owners surveyed by the firm also said that saving on waste and helping the environment contributed to their desire to switch.

Bosses say that the change could be good news for eBay, which allows consumers to opt for ‘green’ used parts when searching for vehicle components and accessories.

Pricing data shows that the reclaimed parts can be as much as 70 per cent cheaper than new parts, saving money and reducing waste by recycling

To give buyers peace of mind, eBay has also partnered with the Vehicle Recyclers Association to provide a certification process for automotive recyclers.

Dr Tony Tong, head of automotive at eBay UK , said: ‘As budgets continue to tighten across the country, motorists will understandably look to save money where they can, and eBay’s certified recycled items are the perfect solution.

‘They’re typically up to 70 per cent cheaper than new items and are kinder to the environment by recycling existing components.

‘Most importantly, all VRA Certified items meet strict quality standards, so buyers get peace of mind, as well as saving money.’

Last week, eBay Motors Group announced a shake-up of its leadership team with Barry Judge appointed the firm’s new CEO. You can read about the other changes at the top of the company here.