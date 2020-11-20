BMW’s decision to focus production of its electric powertrains in Germany and shun the UK has been labelled ‘a great shame’.

In the same week the government announced a ban of petrol and diesel cars in the UK from 2030, BMW handed production of its V8 and V12 engines to its Hams Hall factory in Birmingham and said its electric powertrains would be built in Germany.

Economics academic and automotive expert Prof David Bailey expressed his disappointment at the decision.

He told Car Dealer: ‘The low carbon future growth technology is all in Germany. Hams Hall is stuck with old technology, which is on the way out.

‘This is a great shame as Hams Hall was making the three-cylinder range extender that went into the i8 plug-in hybrid for example.’

Currently BMW’s four, six, eight and 12-cylinder engines are made in Munich, but the brand has said that by 2022 all of its German plants will produce at least one electrified powertrain.

BMW’s Hams Hall facility will make only V8 and V12 engines while Steyr will produce four and six-cylinder engines.

In a statement, BMW Group said it is ‘concentrating its European production activities for internal combustion engines at the Steyr and Hams Hall locations’.

A spokesperson for BMW UK said the firm is committed to producing combustion engines for the foreseeable future as part of its ‘Power of Choice’ strategy and there are still parts of the world where the Hams Hall built engines will still be the only viable options.

Currently, Hams Hall produces three and four cylinder TwinPower turbo engines, and previously built the BMW i8 hybrid engine.

It is planned that the switch will be made by 2024 at the latest.