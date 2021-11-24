Car Dealer Podcast: Carwow’s James Hind on how consumers are shopping around – but for a good dealer and delivery time

Car buyers are looking beyond price for a good deal and are turning to comparison site Carwow for the best dealers and delivery times in 2021.

Carwow has been a big player in changing how buyers shop for new cars, long before coronavirus forced their hand, and this week CEO James Hind joined the Car Dealer Podcast to talk about current consumer attitudes.

Hind explained that despite discounts not really being available, customers are still turning to his business to choose where to buy, with new car sales up 60 per cent on the website.

He said: ‘It’s quite interesting, the best selling car we have at the moment has absolutely no discount and it’s been that way for about four or five months.

‘Almost all of the cars in the top ten have little to no discount.

‘Consumers are still shopping around but they’re shopping around to find a dealer, to find a good delivery time, and they’re prepared to wait.’

Hind added that, given the choice, they’re also seeing consumers pay more to get their car sooner.

Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, the team invite an industry guest to help them choose the biggest stories of the week.

To find out more about the stories mentioned, you can click the links below.

If you’d like to join us as our guest judge on a future episode then get in touch using the contact form or by emailing [email protected].