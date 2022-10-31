Cox Automotive takes ‘Superb’ delivery of Skodas from Hendy Group

Dealer group Hendy has delivered a 78 car fleet of brand new Skoda Superbs to Cox Automotive as part of a ongoing partnership between the two firms.

The vehicles will be used across Cox’s UK brands, including Manheim Inspection Services and Money4YourMotors – its car buying business.

The latest arrangement comes as a result of an ‘established partnership’ between Cox an Hendy, with the dealer group recently committing to a further four-year solus supply contract with Manheim Auction Services.

Sophia Hughes, leasing sales manager at Hendy Group said: ‘It is great to see Cox Automotive take delivery of their new Skoda Superb fleet, which is an excellent choice of vehicle for businesses.

‘Its combination of large interior space and low running costs contributes towards a low cost of ownership with plenty of comfort.

‘It is no surprise this model has recorded two back-to-back wins at the annual Great British Fleet Awards.’

Alan Barratt, group supply chain director at Cox Automotive Europe, added: ‘We chose to purchase these vehicles from Hendy Group due to our long-standing close relationship plus they offer excellent customer service to our fleet team.’

The latest news comes after Hendy was nominated for Used Car Dealership Group of the Year at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2022.

Meanwhile, Cox Automotive have been shortlisted in the Diversity and Inclusion category.

For a full list of nominees, and details about how you can attend the main event on November 28, click here.