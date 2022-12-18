Dec 18: Nurses threaten more strikes; Gov to outline business energy support; Classic 911 fetches £950,000

Nurses threaten fresh strikes if ministers fail to meet new deadline

Nurses are threatening to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the new year on an even larger scale if ministers fail to respond in the 48 hours following next week’s walkout.

The Royal College of Nursing is poised to escalate its industrial action in January to hit a greater number of hospitals if the Government falls foul of its deadline, as leader Pat Cullen called for the dispute to be ‘wrapped up’ by Christmas.

The union has also warned it will scale back its support for non-emergency services if further strikes go ahead next month, with a ‘less generous’ offer for hospitals.

Woman who died after crowd crush outside O2 Academy Brixton was mother of two

A woman who died following a crowd crush outside the O2 Academy Brixton was a mother of two known for her ‘care, kindness and love’, her family said.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

Sunak scraps Truss taskforce aimed at striking long-term energy deals

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has scrapped a taskforce launched by his predecessor to shore up the UK’s energy security by striking a series of long-term deals with gas suppliers.

The Energy Supply Taskforce, announced by Liz Truss towards the beginning of her short tenure in No 10 as part of a package of measures to reform the “broken” market, has been officially wound down after just three months.

Spearheaded by Madelaine McTernan, who led the UK’s vaccine taskforce, the team aimed to agree long-term contracts with both domestic and international suppliers to cut energy charges and boost the security of Britain’s stock.

Thousands without water and 100 properties flooded after mains burst in London

Dozens of residents have been evacuated after a burst water main flooded a London street and left thousands without water.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in Camden at 2.50am on Saturday morning after a 42-inch water main burst, causing flooding to a depth of half a metre across an area of around 800 metres.

The fire service said that main had been isolated on Saturday afternoon, but a further 15-inch water main had also burst and around 100 properties were affected by floodwater.

Chancellor to set out ‘more details’ on business energy support next week

Businesses will get an update next week on what help they can expect with sky-high energy bills once current support ends in the spring, a Cabinet minister has said.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make an announcement ‘very shortly’, with ‘more details’ for firms, so they can have ‘a little bit more certainty’ around plans going forward.

There have been mounting calls for clarity on what help will be available to businesses after the current scheme – which caps wholesale energy prices on electricity and gas at about half the expected market price – ends on March 20.

Fully restored Porsche 911 Targa sells for nearly £950,000 at auction

A classic Porsche 911 Targa that was extensively restored by Porsche Classic has fetched close to £950,000 at auction.

The 1972 911 S 2.4 Targa was reimagined to celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design and was finished in the same colours as the Chronograph I watch that was designed by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche in 1972.

The restored 911 is painted in solid black with anodized Fuchs wheels. It was sold by RM Sotheby’s.

Weather outlook…

Today will be windy with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south-west. Rain will fall as sleet, freezing rain or snow, for a time especially for northern hills. The BBC reports it will be turning milder.