Feb 26: Fruit and veg warning; Priti Patel in corporation tax U-turn; Matt Hancock’s TV company; Peugeot 508 updated

NFU warns current fruit and vegetable shortages could be ‘tip of the iceberg’

The National Farmers’ Union has warned that shortages of some fruit and vegetables in UK supermarkets could be ‘the tip of the iceberg’.

Union deputy president Tom Bradshaw said a reliance on imports had left the UK vulnerable to ‘shock weather events’. Soaring energy bills exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have also put off some UK vegetable growers, he added.

He said the UK had now ‘hit a tipping point’ and needed to ‘take command of the food we produce’ amid ‘volatility around the world’ caused by the war in Europe – which he said had driven up inflation, particularly energy inflation – and climate change.

Priti Patel makes U-turn over corporation tax

Former home secretary Priti Patel has urged the chancellor to use next month’s Budget to halt the planned corporation tax rise.

The senior Tory says ‘now is not the time’ for an increase in the tax on big business. In plans agreed while she served in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, corporation tax is due to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in April.

She has also called on Jeremy Hunt to pull out of an international agreement preventing corporation tax from falling below 15 per cent – a deal that Rishi Sunak signed Britain up to when he was chancellor.

Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has set up his own TV company after appearances on two reality TV shows.

The West Suffolk MP, who lost the Tory whip over his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, has already said he will stand down at the next general election.

The creation of TV programming and broadcasting company Greenhazel, first reported by the Sunday People, suggests Hancock, who also took part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, hopes for more TV opportunities.

I am ‘giving everything’ to seal protocol deal and restore NI Assembly, says PM

Rishi Sunak says his administration is ‘giving it everything we’ve got’ to finalise a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol but insists a pact has not yet been secured.

The PM is keen to ensure the Democratic Unionist Party is on side with his final agreement as he looks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

But the DUP refuses to take part in Stormont’s cross-community devolved government alongside Sinn Fein in protest at the impact the Brexit treaty is having on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

EU agrees new sanctions to target people accused of backing Russian war effort

The European Union agreed yesterday to impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting more officials and organisations accused of supporting the war, spreading propaganda or supplying drones, as well as restricting trade on products that could be used by the armed forces.

The EU’s Swedish presidency said the sanctions ‘are directed at military and political decision-makers, companies supporting or working within the Russian military industry, and commanders in the [Russian mercenary] Wagner Group. Transactions with some of Russia’s largest banks are also prohibited’.

Asset freezes were slapped on three more Russian banks and seven Iranian ‘entities’ – companies, agencies, political parties or other organisations – that manufacture military drones, which the EU suspects have been used by Russia during the war.

Publishers drop Dilbert cartoon after ‘racist’ comments by creator

Several prominent media publishers across the US are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after its creator described people who are black as members of ‘a racist hate group’ during an online video show.

Various media officials denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory, while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Andrews McMeel Syndication, which distributes Dilbert, didn’t immediately respond to requests for a comment from Adams or from the syndicator about his remarks. Dilbert is a long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture.

New smartphones to go on display at Mobile World Congress trade show

New smartphones from Nokia and a range of Chinese manufacturers will be on display at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

Nokia has already confirmed that it will be displaying three new handsets, including the G22 that houses several repairable parts owners can fix themselves if they wish to.

Elsewhere, the show – which runs from tomorrow to March 2 – is set to be dominated by devices from Chinese manufacturers, with Honor, Xiaomi, Oppo and others all in attendance.

Hare Krishna followers join Beatles fans to mark George Harrison’s 80th birthday

George Harrison’s 80th birthday was marked by Hare Krishna followers at a Beatles museum where a pendant belonging to the musician went on display.

Members of the Hare Krishna movement joined more than 100 fans at the Liverpool Beatles Museum yesterday, on what would have been the late guitarist and songwriter’s 80th birthday.

Harrison, who died in 2001 aged 58, donated Bhaktivedanta Manor in Watford to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as the Hare Krishnas, in the 1970s.

Updated Peugeot 508 revealed with stylish new look

Peugeot has revealed an updated version of its flagship 508, adopting a new design inspired by the recent Inception concept car.

There’s a new frameless grille, while a three-claw lighting signature is adopted. New LED lights feature at the back, and matrix LED headlights are now fitted elsewhere to all models.

The new 508 features Peugeot’s latest interior layout, including an upgraded 10-inch touchscreen with ‘piano key’ shortcut buttons, as well as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. It’ll go on sale in June. A small increase on the outgoing car’s £33,945 starting price is expected.

Weather outlook

The UK’s south and north-west will be dry, with sunny spells and patchy cloud today, says BBC Weather. Elsewhere will have variable cloud, with the possibility of a light shower moving in to the east.

Monday will see the north-west of the UK continuing to be dry and sunny, but patchy cloud may develop for some. It’ll be somewhat cloudy elsewhere, with light showers drifting in from the east in areas.

