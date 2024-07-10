Jul 10: Commons returns; New national wealth fund; Dyson job losses; Renault Symbioz prices

Starmer emphasises ‘service’ in first Commons speech as Prime Minister

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to colleagues past and present as he made his first appearance in the House of Commons since becoming Prime Minister.

His arrival in the Commons chamber on Tuesday was greeted by a standing ovation from the Labour benches, and he shared a brief word with his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, before the pair took their seats.

Sir Keir gave the first speech responding to the unanimous re-election of Sir Lindsay Hoyle as Commons Speaker, beginning with a tribute to former Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay.

Now Lord Mackinlay, the former MP had both his hands and feet amputated after contracting sepsis and decided not to fight his seat at last week’s election due to his ongoing recovery.

Business Secretary sets up ‘Tell Jonathan’ email for companies to contact him

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has set up an email address for companies to get in touch with him and tell him how his department can help them.

Mr Reynolds held a phone call with more than 170 business and trade association leaders on Tuesday morning.

The new Business Secretary told those on the line that the industrial strategy would be the cornerstone of the Government’s growth mission, a source from the Department of Business and Trade said.

Renault’s Symbioz to hit the road from £29,295

The new Renault Symbioz has arrived on the market with prices starting from £29,295.

Positioned in between Renault’s existing Captur and Austral SUVs, the new Symbioz will sit alongside other compact SUVs like the Volvo XC40 and Citroen C5 Aircross in the ever-popular segment.

All versions of the Symbioz will be hybrid-driven, combining a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a compact electric motor and a small 1.2kWh battery for lower emissions and improved fuel economy against a traditional combustion-only setup.

Dyson to cut around 1,000 UK jobs

Dyson is planning to axe more than a quarter of its UK jobs as part of a major restructuring.

The vacuum cleaner manufacturer is to cut around 1,000 of its roughly 3,500 jobs in the UK after a review of its global operations, it told staff in an email on Tuesday morning.

The company, which also makes air treatment and haircare technology, is based in Wiltshire, but also has offices in London and Bristol.

Chancellor launches National Wealth Fund to attract private investment

The Chancellor has revealed plans for a new national wealth fund designed to attract billions in private sector investment to support UK growth.

The new Labour Government said it has allocated £7.3bn in additional state funding to support the investment plan.

It is looking to secure roughly triple this in private investment, from the likes of pension funds, to help finance the fund.

‘Over-reliance’ on public charging infrastructure stalling EV take-up – survey

An over-reliance on the UK’s public charging network is providing a stumbling block for overall electric vehicle take-up, a new study has found.

Public charging reliance is particularly high with flat residents who have no access to home charging, with over 70% stating that they rely entirely on the public charging network to top-up their cars. It adds to 53% of drivers living in flats being unaware of the private charging solutions available to them.

The survey of 1,254 consumers and property managers by EV charging expert ChargeGuru found that 40% of residents say that making the switch to an electric vehicle is made more difficult by their living situation with flat residents having to rely solely on public charging rather than a standard wallbox as used by most EV drivers with off-street parking.

Junior doctors hail ‘positive meeting’ with Health Secretary

Junior doctors in England held ‘collaborative talks’ with the Health and Social Care Secretary, medics have said as they hailed a ‘positive first step’ towards ending their long-running dispute over pay.

More talks are expected to take place next week, Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairmen of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) Junior Doctors’ Committee have said.

They said that there are no plans for more strike action ‘at the moment’ as talks progress.

Braverman blames Tory defeat on failure to tackle immigration and ‘woke virus’

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has blamed her party’s disastrous General Election result on a series of failures, including not stopping a ‘wave of illegal immigrants’ or tackling the ‘lunatic woke virus’.

Ms Braverman’s lament on the Tory defeat at a conference in London was her second in 24 hours after she made similar comments in Washington DC, hitting out at ‘liberal Conservatives’.

On Tuesday, she spoke at a Popular Conservatism event in London alongside ex-Tory Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who spoke of the need to win Reform voters back, and historian David Starkey, who said it was ‘deranged’ that former Conservative prime minister David Cameron would cite enabling same-sex marriage as his greatest achievement.

London markets slip as BP share slump drags on FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 slumped into the red on Tuesday as oil giant BP acted as a drag.

BP was one of the day’s significant fallers after if it warned of an impairment charge of up to two billion US dollars (£1.6bn) in its second quarter.

London’s top index finished 53.68 points, or 0.66%, lower to end the day at 8,139.81. Elsewhere in Europe, the Cac 40 in France ended 1.56% lower and the Dax index was down 1.34% at the close.