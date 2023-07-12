Jul 12: Fresh BBC claims; Record wage rises; Ukraine given Nato conditions; New cars from Aston Martin and Koenigsegg

Claims BBC presenter facing explicit photos allegations ‘broke lockdown rules’

A 23-year-old person has claimed the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit photos broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic, The Sun reported.

The newspaper said it has seen messages which suggest the presenter travelled to see the young person in February 2021, after meeting them on a dating website the previous November.

The 23-year-old told the Sun the presenter travelled from London to a different county to meet them at their flat, when strict coronavirus lockdown rules were in place including a stay at home order and mixing only between household bubbles.

Wages have increased at a record rate amid fears that inflation could remain stubbornly high and result in further interest rate rises by the Bank of England.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that average regular pay, not including bonuses, was 7.3 per cent higher in the three months to May compared with the same period last year.

It was the same as the revised figure for the previous three months and the joint highest since records began in 2001.

Aston Martin celebrates 110-year anniversary with striking Valour

Aston Martin has developed a head-turning new model to commemorate its 110-year anniversary.

Called ‘Valour’, it’s a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12-powered sports car limited to just 110 units worldwide. Shunning modern automatic gearboxes, it’s also the only front-engined V12 model available with a manual gearbox.

Influenced by the styling of the 1970s and 80s V8 Vantage, the Valour produces 705bhp and sends it to the rear wheels alone. Plus, bespoke driving modes – Sport, Sport+ AND Track – have been specifically tuned for the Valour to change throttle, torque management and sound when required.

We didn’t make it easy to tame.

— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) July 11, 2023

FTSE treads water as pressure on Bank grows after wage growth surprise

London’s FTSE 100 treaded water as expectations for UK interest rates flew higher following record-matching wage growth data.

The top index managed to reverse losses from earlier in the day and closed 0.12 per cent higher, or 8.73 points, at 7,282.52.

Elsewhere in Europe, it was a positive trading session for France’s Cac, which closed 1.07 per cent higher, and Germany’s Dax, which was up 0.75 per cent.

Koenigsegg unveils customer-ready Gemera with 2,268bhp

Koenigsegg’s new four-seater Gemera has hit the road in custom-ready specification.

Referred to by the Swedish manufacturer as a ‘megacar’ – because it produces over one megawatt of power – the Gemera uses a hybrid powertrain with an electric motor that, even by itself, produces 789bhp. This motor has also been called ‘Dark Matter’ by Koenigsegg because of its high power density.

This is then combined with a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which previously saw use in the Jesko supercar.

Ukraine still has conditions to meet before it can join Nato, leaders say

Nato leaders have said Ukraine still has ‘conditions’ to meet before it can join the alliance in a move that has left Volodymyr Zelensky frustrated.

During a summit in Vilnius, the alliance agreed that Kyiv could fast-track the process of joining – a concession called for by the UK – but said ‘additional democratic and security reforms’ were still required.

Before the communique was released, Mr Zelensky had expressed his disappointment with the agenda for the gathering in Lithuania, saying it was ‘absurd’ and ‘unprecedented’ that no timetable for his country joining was being set out.

Retail sales boosted by warm June weather

Retail sales received a warm weather boost in June as consumers splashed out on swimwear and outdoor furniture.

Total retail sales were 4.9 per cent higher than last June – and above the three-month average growth of 4.6 per cent – as the hot weather prompted purchases of swimwear and beach towels, sunscreen, outdoor games, garden furniture and barbecue food, according to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Sales were boosted by families celebrating Father’s Day but consumers were more cautious about big-ticket buys such as indoor furniture and technology equipment.

Weather outlook…

Today will stay breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers spreading in from the west. Some of these will be thundery, especially in the east. The BBC reports it will be cloudier with frequent showers in north Scotland.