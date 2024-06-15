Jun 15: Gordon Brown heads honours list; Tesco sales up; Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera

Alan Bates, Gordon Brown and Tracey Emin headline in King’s Birthday Honours

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates, former prime minister Gordon Brown and artist Tracey Emin are among the famous faces recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The highest award went to Brown, who was made a Companion of Honour, while Bates was knighted in recognition of his campaigning work that highlighted the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Emin, actress Imelda Staunton and fashion accessories designer Anya Hindmarch were all made dames in the list, while writer Armando Iannucci was created a CBE. In addition, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes was awarded an OBE for services to the automotive industry.

Tesco sees ‘gentle improvement’ in consumer sentiment as inflation slows

The boss of Tesco has said the supermarket firm is witnessing a ‘gentle improvement’ in consumer sentiment amid easing food and drink inflation.

Tesco revealed yesterday that total retail sales grew by 3.4% to £15.3bn in the 13 weeks to May 25, compared with the same period last year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: ‘Our sense is that there is a gentle improvement, [an] ongoing improvement in customer sentiment.’ Tesco expects to deliver an operating profit of at least £2.8bn for the current financial year

Pennon’s £380m SES Water takeover gets green light

Regulators have cleared Pennon’s £350m buyout of Sutton and East Surrey Water (SES), meaning water services for 845,000 customers will come under the FTSE 250 firm’s control.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in May that the deal could undermine Ofwat’s authority as water regulator by wiping SES from its dataset.

But an update yesterday said the watchdog had given it the green light, after Pennon offered to give separate reporting information for SES from the rest of its water business.

Barclays steps back as sponsor of Download, Latitude and Isle of Wight festivals

Barclays has stepped back as a sponsor of all Live Nation festivals as bands boycott the events in protest at the bank’s ties to defence companies supplying Israel.

The bank told the BBC: ‘The protesters’ agenda is to have Barclays debank defence companies, which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe.’

It added that bank staff had been intimidated and branches vandalised.

Kate to make first official outing this year at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales is today set to make her first public appearance this year as she joins her family at Trooping the Colour.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since February, will ride in a carriage alongside her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – for the traditional procession.

Later, she is expected to gather with the King, the Prince of Wales and other royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the fly-past.

Watchdog steps up probe into Barratt’s £2.5bn Redrow takeover

The UK’s competition watchdog has started a formal investigation into housebuilder Barratt’s £2.5bn deal to buy rival Redrow.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said yesterday that it was looking into whether the buyout, announced earlier this year, will hurt competition.

It comes after the CMA announced an initial probe in March. That has now become an official inquiry. The watchdog said it will report its findings by August 8.

Quadriplegic sailor completes quest around UK for barrier-free boating

A quadriplegic adventurer has completed a record-breaking trip around the UK by boat to raise funds for disabled people.

Geoff Holt and his small crew circumnavigated nearly 2,000 miles in four weeks, stopping at ports from Dover to Inverness in aid of his charity, Wetwheels Foundation, which provides experiences of barrier-free boating to people with disabilities.

The 58-year-old, from Portsmouth, who has competed in world disabled sailing championships, aims to expand his fleet of specially designed Wetwheels boats from eight to 12 around the country.

Hispano Suiza reveals its third hypercar with Carmen Sagrera

Hispano Suiza has unveiled its third hypercar – the Carmen Sagrera.

Marking the Spanish manufacturer’s 120th anniversary, it’ll come with an electric powertrain that uses the brand’s second generation of batteries and will carry a 103kWh battery pack.

It’ll have a claimed electric range of 298 miles, with its four electric motors each producing around 271bhp and the combined 1,085bhp and 1,160Nm of torque meaning it can reach 60mph from zero in 2.4 seconds. It’ll make its UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in mid-July, with further details including pricing also to be announced.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 16.81 points down yesterday to end the week on 8,146.86. The Cac 40 was down 204.75 points at 7,503.27, the Dax was down 263.66 points at 18,002.02, and the Dow Jones was down 57.94 points at 38,589.16.

Weather outlook

Saturday will be unsettled with areas of cloud and showers, some thundery, says BBC Weather. Occasional sunny spells are possible, however. It’ll turn overcast with outbreaks of rain in north Scotland later on.

Sunday will see cloud and rain in Northern Ireland and south Scotland spreading into northern areas of England and Wales. Elsewhere will have variable cloud and a few showers, some thundery in the east.

