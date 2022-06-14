June 14: Review into fuel prices; Protests over Rwanda plan; GDP falls; BMW teases M2

Competition watchdog to review fuel prices

The competition regulator has announced it will carry out a ‘short and focused review’ of fuel prices.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, said record pump prices are ‘causing significant concern’ for millions of people.

The review was requested by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Saturday.

Hundreds protest outside Home Office against Rwanda deportation plan

A lawyer who attended a protest outside the Home Office has said there is ‘righteous anger’ at the Government plan to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

Hundreds of protesters took part in a demonstration outside the Home Office in Westminster on Monday.

Lauren Chaplin, 28, who works as a lawyer in London, attended the protest and called the controversial Government policy ‘violent and repressive’.

FTSE slides on GDP fall and continued inflation fears

The FTSE 100’s poor run continued into a fresh week as a slump in UK GDP, rampant inflation and worries over virus curbs in China press further on sentiment.

London’s top flight ended the day down 111.71 points, or 1.53 per cent, at 7,205.81, to strike its lowest closing price since March.

The German Dax decreased by 2.47 per cent by the end of the session, while the French Cac fell 2.62 per cent.

Johnson ripping up Brexit protocol is ‘a new low’ says Irish premier

Boris Johnson has triggered a fresh dispute with the European Union as his Government set out plans to override the agreement governing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Irish government said the measures marked a ‘new low point’ and accused Mr Johnson’s administration of ‘breaking the law’.

The European Commission said it would take ‘proportionate’ action to secure the implementation of the protocol. beginning with the resumption of legal proceedings against the UK, which it suspended in September.

PM promises to help farmers ‘make most of their land’ after Clarkson complaint

Boris Johnson has responded after Jeremy Clarkson called for the Government to prioritise farming, with the PM saying he wants to ensure farmers “make the most” of their crops and land.

Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson posted a video on Monday morning saying farmers had been asked to diversify their produce but were being restricted by local authorities.

He has become an unlikely campaigner for the industry after starring in Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows his attempts to grow crops and look after livestock on land he owns in the Cotswolds.

Excellent news. Let’s hope the district councils and the silly red trouser people now back down. Britain needs food grown in Britain. https://t.co/JwtthKSLw8 — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 13, 2022

Four in 10 older drivers involved in crashes failed to look properly – study

Older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than motorists of all ages, new research suggests.

Analysis of Department for Transport data by the PA news agency found that the error contributes to 42.6 per cent of accidents involving drivers aged over 70.

That is compared with just 35.7 per cent for all ages.

Just Eat founder is Government’s new ‘cost of living business tsar’

The founder and former chief executive of the Just Eat online food delivery service has been appointed as the Government’s new ‘cost of living business tsar’.

The Cabinet Office said David Buttress will work with the private sector to develop new business-led initiatives to help people struggling with the squeeze on living standards.

He will join Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday at a meeting with supermarkets and sports organisations to discuss what assistance can be offered through initiatives like the Government’s holiday activities and food programme.

BMW M2 hits the track ahead of October reveal

BMW has revealed new camouflaged pictures of its new M2 sports car, ahead of its reveal later in the year.

The previous generation M2 went down as one of BMW’s best performance cars to date, and there are high hopes resting on this upcoming model.

Shown being through its paces at the Salzburgring track in Austria, the M2 gets a more muscular look than the 2 Series Coupe it’s based on.

