June 4: UK set for hottest day of 2023; Diesel drops 12p; Bank branch closures; Train strike woe 

Highest temperature of the year so far could be recorded today

The UK could experience the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures potentially reaching a balmy 26C.

The highest temperature in the UK so far this year was 25.1C in Porthmadog on Tuesday – and forecasters believe there is a small chance that could be surpassed. The dry weather is also expected to continue into next week.

Yesterday, a UK high of 23.9C was recorded in Porthmadog, and temperatures are expected to be slightly higher on Sunday.

Record 12p monthly fall in diesel prices

Diesel prices fell by a record of nearly 12p per litre last month, new figures show.

The RAC said the average price of the fuel at UK forecourts dropped from 158.9p to 147.0p in May.

Despite this being the largest monthly reduction since the motoring services company began tracking fuel prices in 2000, it believes the cut should have been more significant to fully reflect changes in the wholesale market.

Barclays, Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland announce 63 branch closures

Two of the country’s biggest banking giants have announced they are slashing another 63 branches.

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group between them announced a series of closures which are due to take place later this year or early next.

Barclays said on Friday it was shutting 10 branches, while Lloyds is closing 21 Lloyds Bank sites, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland between September and next May.

Johnson warned he could lose Covid Inquiry funding

Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to ‘frustrate or undermine’ the government’s position on the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Cabinet Office lawyers told him that money would ‘cease to be available’ if he breaks conditions such as releasing evidence without permission, The Sunday Times reported.

Johnson has been at the centre of a row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the inquiry’s demand for his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks. The former PM vowed to send all his messages to the official investigation directly, circumventing the Cabinet Office.

Major stations deserted as rail strikes hit FA Cup final and Epsom

Two of the busiest train stations in London were almost empty on Saturday as train strikes continued into their second day.

Around 12,000 members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Train (RMT) union are on strike over pay and working conditions, affecting 15 train companies.

Some platforms at London stations were closed with just a few London Overground trains running. Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan has said strikes could continue ‘for years’.

Sunak on Biden bond ahead of US visit

Rishi Sunak has stressed the need to forge a ‘close and candid relationship’ with US President Joe Biden ahead of their White House meeting on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will watch a baseball game with business leaders and political figures in Washington DC ahead of holding talks with Biden next week.

He will also address a gathering of American chief executives as he seeks to build closer economic ties despite shelving plans to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal.

Organised crime boss extradited from Thailand and jailed

An organised crime boss who had been on the run since 2018 has been jailed after being extradited to the UK from Thailand.

Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, arrived back in the country on Thursday evening and appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said, adding that he was immediately jailed for 11 years after being convicted in his absence.

The NCA said Wakeling was found guilty of trying to import £8m worth of amphetamine suspended in liquid in 2016, but fled the UK on the eve of his trial in 2018.

Lewis Hamilton accuses George Russell of ‘dangerous’ driving after collision

Lewis Hamilton accused George Russell of ‘dangerous’ driving after the Mercedes team-mates collided at 200mph in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will start today’s race from pole position ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz with British driver Lando Norris an impressive third for McLaren.

Hamilton lines up in fourth, despite a bizarre coming together with Russell, who qualified 12th, on the main straight at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Row breaks out over safety rules at Epsom racecourse

Animal Rising has accused the Epsom Derby Jockey Club of breaching safety procedures by failing to stop a race after one of its activists ran onto the track.

The protester, who jumped the barrier shortly after the Betfred Derby began, was wrestled to the ground and dragged away by police before the horses could reach him.

The Jockey Club, which owns the Epsom Downs, hit out at the activist for putting the lives of horses and athletes at risk, describing his actions as ‘reckless and illegal’ – but a spokesman for the animal rights organisation said the club should have stopped the race immediately once the activist had entered the track.

UK ticket-holder claims £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot

A claim has been staked for the £111.7m jackpot prize won by a UK ticket-holder in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said it has received a claim for the top prize won by a single UK ticket-holder. The lucky winner scooped a total of £111,709,000.

The claim will go through the process of validation, and subject to that the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

What the papers say – Sunday, June 4

Tax cuts and Holly Willoughby were the main stories featuring across the front pages in Britain on Sunday.

The Sun reveals Holly Willoughby will make an emotional statement on the Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning on Monday while The Sunday Mirror says Willoughby is now in talks with the BBC.

The Sunday Telegraph writes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants a tax cut before the next election and The Sunday Express also leads with tax cuts, reporting cuts in autumn will ‘heal Britain’.

Weather

The BBC reports that early cloud in the east will gradually clear to leave another dry day with lengthy and warm sunny spells for many.

Cloud will re-develop in the east this evening and will gradually spread westwards as the night progresses. Staying clear in far southern and western areas.

Cloud in central and eastern areas gradually retreats eastwards tomorrow, leaving a sunny day for much of England and Wales. There will be patchy cloud in the north-west and it will be cloudier further north with some drizzle.