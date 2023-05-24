May 24: Johnson reported to police; inflation set to ease; Musk makes AI claim; Citroen’s Ami Buggy coming to UK

Boris Johnson reported to police over new ‘potential lockdown breaches’

Boris Johnson has been referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over further potential rule breaches during the pandemic.

Information has been passed to two forces over alleged events at both Chequers and within Downing Street.

It relates to entries in the former prime minister’s official diary and came to light during a review of documents ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

Inflation set to ease back below double figures for first time in eight months

Inflation is expected to fall sharply to reach single figures for the first time in eight months when official figures are released on Wednesday as rises in the cost of living slow after last year’s painful energy bill hikes.

The Office for National Statistics is set to reveal Consumer Prices Index inflation dropping to 8.2 per cent in April from 10.1 per cent in March – the first time it has been below 10 per cent since August last year – according to most economists.

The predicted fall will reflect last April’s sky high rise in energy prices dropping out of the calculation, with the energy price cap having jumped higher a year ago as wholesale prices rocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Climate change protesters try to storm the stage at tense Shell AGM