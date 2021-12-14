Motoring industry comes together to raise almost £100,000 for automotive charity at annual Ben Ball

The motoring industry came together to raise a whopping £96,500 for automotive charity Ben last week as the annual Ben Ball made a comeback after the pandemic.

Hosted at London’s iconic Roundhouse, the event saw 600 people from the industry come together to help the much-loved charity.

Guests were treated to stunning live entertainment from LED drum crew, Spark! and a thrilling performance from the aerial acrobatic circus troupe, Arctic Cirque.

There were many opportunities for guests to donate funds to Ben during the evening, including an exciting live auction hosted by TV auctioneer and presenter, Jamie Breese.

Ben also shared updates with guests on the charity’s forthcoming Industry Leader Challenge – which in 2022 will be an epic Kilimanjaro climb – and gave an insight into the vast increase in demand that Ben is experiencing, as more people than ever before are reaching out for help with their mental health and wellbeing.

As the evening’s fundraising efforts were totalled, the final figure has been confirmed as £96,500 – one of the highest donation totals ever at a Ben Ball and exceeding previous years’ results.

Bosses at the charity say that the donations will allow Ben to reach more of those who need help and to better support members of the automotive community and their loved ones who are in crisis or struggling.

Pledges made from guests at the event are expected to take the figure raised for Ben’s urgent Christmas Appeal past its £500,000 target.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement & income at Ben, said: ‘When I was told of the final total raised to help our friends and colleagues in need, I was so moved.

‘During the pandemic, the number of people who have been reaching out to us for help has sky-rocketed and we need to be able to provide support right away – vital support that really does save lives.

‘We rely on donations to be able to give this support and we knew that the 2021 Ben Ball would be more crucial this year than ever before.’

He added: ‘The industry responded more generously than we could ever have hoped.

‘600 friends and colleagues gathered in the Roundhouse, not just to celebrate the opportunity to be together again, but to stand with us, shoulder to shoulder, and show the automotive community that we care.

‘That together we are committed to helping people to get through their darkest days. That no-one in our automotive family is alone.

‘We want to thank all those who joined us for the Ben Ball. It was a fabulous night and we hope you enjoyed the chance to dance and celebrate this wonderful community we are a part of.

‘The generosity shown on the night – not only to raise nearly £100,000 but also the further pledges in support of our recent rallying cry – was incredible. We promise to make it count.’