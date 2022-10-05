Oct 5: More train strikes; EE probed; Mortgage rate nears six per cent average; Alpine A110 R unveiled

More travel chaos ahead as rail workers take fresh industrial action

Rail passengers are set for more travel chaos today as another strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions takes place.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association are walking out, causing huge disruption to services.

The action will affect Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Ofcom investigating EE’s customer contract information practices

Mobile operator EE is being investigated by Ofcom over concerns that the network failed to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they signed up for a new deal.

Since June, telecoms providers have had to give customers information and a short summary of the key terms before they sign up, including details around pricing, the length of the contract, plus terms and conditions if a customer chooses to end their contract early.

The regulator said it had opened an investigation because it had reason to suspect that EE had failed to comply with these rules.

Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage nears six per cent

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to six per cent as lenders continue to push up their rates.

A typical two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market is now 5.97 per cent across all deposit sizes, financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

This was a jump from an average of 5.75 per cent on Monday and up from 4.74 per cent on the day of the mini-Budget.

Drivers denied 10p cut in petrol prices – RAC

Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices because of major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of the fuel in the UK fell by nearly 7p to 162.9p in September as oil prices plummeted.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘Drivers really should have seen a far bigger drop as the wholesale price of delivered petrol was around 120p for the whole month. This means forecourts across the country should have been displaying prices around 152p.’

PM rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise

Liz Truss has ruled out sacking Penny Mordaunt after the Commons leader put pressure on the prime minister to increase benefits in line with inflation.

Portsmouth North MP Mordaunt, who ran against Truss for the party leadership, said she had ‘always supported’ pensions and welfare payments keeping pace with rising prices.

The PM has repeatedly refused to guarantee that benefits will increase in line with September’s inflation figures, but said she wouldn’t fire Mordaunt for speaking out.

Braverman says UK should leave European Convention on Human Rights

Home secretary Suella Braverman has broken with government policy to call for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights as she urged a crackdown on illegal migration.

She said it was her personal view and acknowledged government policy was to work within the boundaries of the convention, which is interpreted by the European Court of Human Rights.

But she told a Spectator event at the Tory conference in Birmingham: ‘I don’t think we need to be subject to an institution born out of the post-war era which is a bit analogue in the way that it operates, which has centralised power, which is distant and which is politicised, which is pursuing an agenda which is at odds with our politics and our values.’

Alpine unveils range-topping A110 R

Alpine has unveiled its range-topping A110 R, bringing more focus and a 177mph top speed to the French sports car.

The R – standing for ‘radical’ – will sit above the entry-level A110, as well as the mid-range GT and sporty S models as the most powerful car made by Alpine.

It retains the same 1.8-litre 296bhp engine as the S, can reach 60mph in just 3.7 seconds, and is expected to cost more than £70,000.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Tuesday’s stories you might have missed on Car Dealer

Market movements

Global stock exchanges rallied yesterday, with the FTSE closing up 177.70 points to finish on 7,086.46, the Cac 40 gaining 245.54 points, ending on 6,039.69, the Dax rising by 461.00 points to 12,670.48, and the Dow Jones up 825.43 points, ending on 30,316.32.

Weather outlook

Today will start with cloud and rain spreading from the west, says BBC Weather. The rain will then clear to the east, leaving sunshine and showers for the afternoon, and it’ll be thundery in places as well as being a windy day.

Thursday will be breezy as well, but with more sunshine for most areas. Sharp showers will continue to blow into the north and west, heavy at times in north-west Scotland.