Pendragon latest on the agenda with Car Quay’s Jamie Caple and Craig Vladimirovs

The latest twist in the Pendragon takeover saga was among the hot topics discussed on the latest Car Dealer Podcast.
Episode 130 of our podcast series, sponsored by JATO, saw James Baggott and Jon Reay joined by Jamie Caple and Craig Vladimirovs from Car Quay.
The duo from the family-owned-and-run used car dealership, which is based in Derby, judged their news story picks and decided who had the best of the week.
Find out more about the stories featured here:
- AutoNation paves way for Lithia as it pulls out of race to buy Pendragon
- Time-warp car dealership still stocked with classic 1980s Fords tracked down
- Electric car ‘was not to blame’ for huge fire at Jaguar Land Rover car dealership
- Bangers4Ben teams make it home after loop of Ireland in their amazing creations
- Replacing loss-making car dealers helped MG boost profits to £54m in UK
- Used car dealer slams council for installing speed cameras outside showroom instead of fixing flooding
Caple also touched on how he fought back to make Car Quay the success it is today, following the demise of his previous outfit, Caralot, in 2016.
