Revealed: The used cars that have been the most clocked vehicles so far this year

The Vauxhall Astra is the UK’s most-clocked used car so far this year, with almost one in seven offered for sale found to have had its mileage falsified.

That’s according to data released today by vehicle history checking service Carvertical.

The Astra was the fifth most-bought used car in the UK in the first three months of 2023, which Carvertical says means thousands of drivers could have unwittingly bought a clocked model.

Its analysis of thousands of vehicle history searches carried out in the UK between January and May found that luxury Audis and Mercedes dominated the list of the most-clocked models.

Overall, 5.7 per cent of cars checked via Carvertical over the past 12 months were found to have been clocked.

With 1.8 million used cars changing hands in the first three months of 2023, more than 400,000 drivers are at risk of becoming a victim of mileage fraud this year alone, it said.

Last month, Carvertical’s head of communications, Matas Buzelis, appeared on the Car Dealer podcast, where he warned buyers and dealers not to treat provenance checks as fact because some fraud, he said, was ‘impossible’ to stop.

Car dealers who reduce the mileage on a vehicle for financial gain can be prosecuted under the Consumer Rights Act.

However, Carvertical says the practice is so widespread that drivers who fail to get a history check on a second-hand car before buying it risk becoming a victim of mileage fraud.

Previous research by the company found that falsely lowering a used vehicle’s mileage can inflate its sale price by as much as a quarter — meaning buyers could overpay by thousands of pounds.

It can also lead to much higher maintenance costs, as clocked cars that have been driven more miles than it appears will have also suffered more wear and tear.

Luxury brands such as Audis and Mercedes are a particular target for scammers, said Carvertical, since high-value models offer the chance of more profit for unscrupulous sellers.

Top 10 most-clocked cars – proportion to date this year

Vauxhall Astra – 14.5% Audi A6 – 14.4% Audi TT – 13.4% Land Rover Range Rover – 13.3% Audi A3 – 12.1% Mercedes-Benz E-Class – 11.4% Audi A4 – 11.2% Vauxhall Corsa – 10.9% Land Rover Discovery – 10.3% Volkswagen Golf – 10.0%

Source: Carvertical

Carvertical has launched a revamped, rebranded vehicle history report this week to help buyers avoid costly mistakes.

Its new-look reports now contain more data records, as well as informative graphics and advice.

Buzelis said: ‘Clocking remains a perennial issue in the UK, with some vehicles more prone to having their mileage falsified than others.

‘Expensive, luxury models are a particular target as scammers can make big profits on high-value cars which appear to be lower mileage than they really are.

‘Along with its age, a car’s mileage is a crucial determining factor of how much it’s really worth.

‘So when you’re shopping for a second-hand car, it’s essential that you get an accurate mileage figure and are aware of any other issues that might impact on its true value.’