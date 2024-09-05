Sep 5: Deputy PM to face Grenfell questions; Burberry booted off FTSE 100; Shame of messy cars

Damning end to Grenfell inquiry

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is expected to face questions from broadcasters this morning about the next steps ministers will take following the damning conclusion of the seven-year probe into the Grenfell Tower block fire.

The deaths of all 72 people in the 2017 blaze in west London were avoidable and had been preceded by ‘decades of failure’ by governments, other authorities and the building industry, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s report concluded yesterday.

The tower block was covered in combustible products because of the ‘systematic dishonesty’ of firms that made and sold the cladding and insulation, he added, with cladding company Arconic and insulation firms Kingspan and Celotex coming in for particularly heavy criticism.

Burberry booted off FTSE 100 after 15 years as share price slumps

Burberry has been kicked off the FTSE 100 after 15 years on the UK’s top stock market index, after a bruising year for its share price amid a luxury retail slump.

The price of its shares has fallen by about 50% over the past six months, reaching lows not seen since 2010. It was down 4.53% at 623.2p yesterday.

The historic British brand – known for its check print and trench coats – will drop to the FTSE 250 index on September 23 as a result of the latest reshuffle on the London Stock Exchange, which has also seen insurer Hiscox promoted to the top index.

M&S targets further growth amid strong momentum in clothing and home

Marks & Spencer has said it can increase its fashion and homeware business further on the back of strong online momentum, as bosses hailed ‘the beginnings of a new M&S’.

The high street stalwart has seen sales bounce higher over the past year amid the continued revival of its clothing arm.

Launching its latest autumn/winter collection, M&S clothing and home managing director Richard Price said the perception of its style and quality had improved among shoppers in recent years but he believed there was still potential for further growth.

Dynamic pricing to be examined by EC amid Oasis ticket furore

Surge pricing based on demand is set to be examined by the European Commission amid a backlash to Oasis concert prices soaring because of the practice.

Some fans of the rock band were shocked by standard tickets for their reunion tour more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster last weekend, prompting the government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they will look into the use of dynamic pricing.

An acting spokesman for the European Commission said it was working on a ‘fitness check’ of EU consumer law on digital fairness, which it plans to adopt this autumn. The use of dynamic pricing will be part of this review, the PA news agency understands.

Boy to appear in court charged with murder of 80-year-old in park

A 14-year-old boy is due to appear at Leicester Youth Court later today after being charged with the murder of an 80-year-old grandfather who was killed in a park assault.

A murder investigation was launched after Bhim Kohli died on Sunday evening after being seriously injured near the entrance of Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, just seconds away from his home.

Five children – a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 – were arrested on suspicion of murder but four were released without further action.

UK economic outlook brighter but growth held back by ‘uncertainties’, says BCC

Britain’s economy is set to grow faster than expected this year – but is not ‘heading into the fast lane’ yet as uncertainties continue to weigh, according to a report.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.1% in 2024, up from the 0.8% previous projection.

It kept its forecast unchanged for 2025 at 1% but upgraded the prediction for 2026 to 1.1% from 1% previously.

UK parents ‘too embarrassed’ to give friends a lift because of messy car – survey

Close to half of UK motorists with children have admitted to feeling too embarrassed to offer their friends a lift because of the kid-made mess in their cars, a new survey has suggested.

The study of 2,000 drivers, conducted by Skoda, also found that 29% of them wouldn’t want a relative to get in the back of their car, while close to one in 10 wouldn’t want to park at work for fear of colleagues seeing inside it.

One of the biggest mess-making culprits was crisps, according to the study, followed by drinks and biscuits. Toy slime was also named within the top 10 of mess-making products.

Rembrandt painting found in attic sells for more than a million dollars

A Rembrandt discovered in an attic has been sold to a European collector for $1.4m (circa £1.06m) at an auction in Maine.

The 17th-century painting, Portrait Of A Girl, by the Dutch master was discovered by art appraiser and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux in an attic in an estate in Camden, Maine.

The painting had been in private family ownership since the 1920s and stayed with the family after being displayed in Philadelphia, the auctioneers said. The owner wasn’t identified and it’s a mystery as to how it ended up in the attic.

