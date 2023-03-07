Streaming ticket gives access to this week’s Car Dealer Live event from afar

A video streaming ticket will give you access to this week’s Car Dealer Live event from the comfort of your dealership if you cannot make the conference.

The packed day of Car Dealer Live sessions, designed to help inspire car dealerships as they plan for their future, will be available to stream online on the event website.

The entire event – taking place on Thursday at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon – is available to watch online where viewers will be able to participate in polls and ask questions of the guests on stage just like those in the audience.

Streaming tickets are available for £199 (excl VAT) on the Car Dealer Live website where streamers will be able to log in on the day and watch the feed.

After the event, the sessions will be available to replay as individual videos. Replay tickets for those who missed the event will also be available at the same price as a streaming ticket after the event for those who want to catch up.

Car Dealer Live, the future of the car dealer, is sponsored by Auto Trader, who are set to present their thoughts on the biggest forces of change hurtling towards the industry.

There will also be sessions from partners Google, on the importance of physical and digital dealerships, Close Brothers Motor Finance will delve into the road to the 2030 ban on combustion engines while Cox Automotive will look at digital retailing in detail. The full detail of those sessions and video interviews with the speakers are below.

Leading car dealers and manufacturers will also take to the stage at the event.

Cambria Automobiles CEO Mark Lavery will be the headline interview of the day speaking about his journey from Stock Market back to private ownership and he’ll give his thoughts in a ‘nothing off limits’ interview.

This will be followed by our franchised dealer panel which features Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive and Neil McCue, COO of Snows Motor Group.

The franchised dealers will be taking our questions on agency, EVs and online car sales.

Our independent dealers panel is made up of Nigel Hurley, CEO of Car Shop, Jamie Caple of Car Quay, David Trigg from supercar dealer Premier GT and IMDA founding member Stuart Saunders.

They will be taking questions on used car disruptors, used car prices and where the biggest opportunities lie for dealers in the month ahead.

While car manufacturer bosses Jonathan Goodman, from Polestar, Suzuki’s Dale Wyatt and MG’s Guy Pigounakis will be covering the changing face of car sales.

In-person tickets will be available until midday tomorrow (March 8).

Auto Trader

The biggest forces of change facing car dealers in the years ahead will be at the forefront of an exclusive Auto Trader presentation.

We’ll hear exclusive research from Catherine Faiers, COO of headline partners Auto Trader on the forces of change that could affect the status quo in the coming years, from new EV entrants to changing consumer behaviour.

Google

Despite the rise of online car sales, physical car dealerships are still crucial to the buying journey, says Google.

The search giant will reveal its latest research into how important a blended approach to car sales is at Car Dealer Live. Ben Gault, automotive industry manager for Google UK, will deliver the search giant’s research which will look at the growing importance of omni-channel retailing for car dealers.

Close Brothers Motor Finance

How used car dealers are preparing for the forthcoming ban on internal combustion engines in 2030 will lead an exclusive talk from partners Close Brothers Motor Finance.

The firm has commissioned a survey of hundreds of used car dealers which has questioned them on their businesses’ plans for a move to electric vehicles. In a session titled ‘The road ahead – the journey to AFV’, Close Brothers CEO of motor UK Sean Kemple will present the firm’s findings.

Cox Automotive

How much of the buying journey are car buyers prepared to do online and in physical dealerships, is a question Cox Automotive will be hoping to answer at Car Dealer Live.

Experts at the firm have surveyed both consumers and car dealers to ask their opinions on what they want from online and physical car purchasing.

Cox Automotive insight and strategy director Phil Nothard, as well as guests Michael Bell, CEO of Available Car, and Stephanie Muzzall, digital project manager for consumer digital at Volvo Car UK, will appear on stage to discuss the findings of the survey.

Car Dealer Live Detail

How to get there

The event is being held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. This is just off Junction 12 of the M40 in Warwickshire.

Where to park

There is plenty of free parking at the British Motor Museum. Parking for Car Dealer Live guests will be clearly marked. Park on the left hand side as you approach the main building and the Car Dealer Live entrance is around the left hand side of the building as marked in the diagram above. There will be signs pointing you in the right direction on the day.

Food & drink

There will be coffee and pastries upon arrival at 0930, followed by a coffee break at 1115, buffet lunch at 1245 and more coffee and cake in the main auditorium for the afternoon session.

Allergies

There will be vegetarian and vegan options. Attendees with any type of nut allergy should note that the museum cannot guarantee that its food or the products that it buys in do not contain nuts or traces of nuts. It does not have a nut-free kitchen or a completely separate nut-free area to prepare its catering, therefore it does not accept any responsibility for any allergic reactions. If an attendee’s allergy is that severe, they are advised to bring their own food and drink with them.

Seating

Seating positions in the auditorium are on a first come, first served basis. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of seats for guests, but there will be no reserved places apart from for the speakers taking part in the sessions on the live stage.

Audience participation

We’ll be using interactive audience participation tool Slido.com during the sessions. This will let you vote in our online polls and ask questions of our panelists. The participation code for the event will be broadcast on the screens in the venue and you can simply log on to the mobile website to take part (no app is needed). We’ll give you details on the day.

The agenda

09:30 – Arrivals, coffee and welcome pastries

10:15 – Welcome in auditorium from Car Dealer editor James Baggott

10:20 – Keynote interview – Mark Lavery, CEO, Cambria Automobiles

10:50 – Franchised dealer panel – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

11:15 – Coffee break and networking

11:45 – White Paper session with headline partner Auto Trader

12:15 – Independent car dealer panel – sponsored by Auto Trader

12:45 – Buffet lunch

13:30 – White Paper session with Close Brothers Motor Finance

14:00 – Car manufacturer panel – sponsored by Cox Automotive

14:30 – White Paper session with Cox Automotive

15:00 – Google keynote interview

15:30 – Event close

Ticket includes entry to museum

Your Car Dealer Live ticket includes entry to the British Motor Museum. There are some amazing exhibits on display and it’s well worth planning some time at the end of the day to have a look around.