Tesla boss Elon Musk finally set to complete Twitter takeover after protracted saga

The ongoing saga surrounding Tesla boss Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter finally appears to be drawing to a close after the social media giant confirmed a fresh offer from the billionaire.

The website said in a statement that it intends to give the green light to the EV mogul’s proposal to buy the outfit for £47.23 ($54.20) per share.

The deal sees Twitter valued at around £38.3bn ($44bn) – the same price previously put forward by Musk before the drama surrounding the bid began to unfold.

A spokesperson for Twitter said: ‘We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share.’

Following the announcement, Twitter’s stock surged 22.2 per cent to £45.31 ($52).

How Musk’s Twitter takeover has unfolded

Earlier this year, the Tesla founder offered to purchase the company but pulled out in July.

Lawyers for Musk said it was due to the platform ‘not complying with its contractual obligations’ surrounding the deal, namely giving him enough information to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform”.

Twitter said in response it was ‘committed to closing the transaction’ and launched legal action. Mr Musk later countersued.

A month later, in a published court document, Twitter accused Musk of ‘looking for an excuse’ to get out of the deal, with the firm calling his accusations ‘factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant’.

The two sides have continued to tussle in the lead-up to the trial of the stalled takeover, which was due to heard by judges in the US later this month.

In late August, a former company executive at Twitter turned whistleblower, Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, accused the microblogging website of having substantial security problems that place personal user data and potentially national security at risk.

In response, Twitter disputed the account, adding that there was a ‘false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies’.

The company added that he had been sacked in January for ‘ineffective leadership and poor performance’.