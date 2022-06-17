Log in
Toyota showroom in Tokyo, via PAToyota showroom in Tokyo, via PA

News

Toyota slashes June production plans for a third time as supply chain issues continue to bite

  • Toyota announces a third reduction in its June production plans
  • Firm now says it will build 750,000 vehicles this month – a drop of 12 per cent
  • Bosses blame ongoing supply chain issues, including semiconductor crisis

Time 10:37 am, June 17, 2022

Toyota has announced a further cutback in its global production figures as the firm continues to battle with ongoing supply chain issues.

The firm has now slashed its original June production plans by 12 per cent following two previous reductions.

Last month, Car Dealer reported that the brand had cut 100,000 vehicles from its estimates as a result of the semiconductor crisis.

Advert

Bosses have now confirmed another reduction of 100,000, meaning the monthly forecast now stands at 750,000 vehicles worldwide.

They have also announced that a similar move will be made in July, despite remaining tight lipped on exact figures.

Despite the blow, the Japanese brand has not lowered its global production target of roughly 9.7m vehicles this year.

The news comes as the semiconductor crisis continues to hit carmakers hard.

Advert

This week, Car Dealer reported that Ford has stopped taking orders of the Fiesta due to a growing backlog.

Audi has also been forced to halt production at one of its German plants amid ongoing supply chain issues.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51