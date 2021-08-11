Vertu appoints new sales group director with 50 new roles coming at firm’s headquarters

Vertu Motors has appointed a new group sales director amid a reshuffle that will see 50 new jobs created at the company’s head office in Gatsehead.

The group sales director position has been filled by Steve Rowe, who initially joined the company as finance and insurance director back in July 2017.

He comes into his new role with more than 20 years’ experience in the motor retail sector, having previously spent 16 years with Pendragon.

Rowe will be responsible for ‘revamping the car buying process’ with a focus on making it more flexible and friendly for customers.

As well as Rowe’s promotion, Vertu is expanding its support teams and creating up to 50 new jobs at its Gateshead head office.

The new man said: ‘As a Group, we have to ensure that we cater for all customers and that we have excellent customer satisfaction and feedback. We also have to ensure we maintain and improve upon our high standards, accommodating all customers who are using different ways to purchase vehicles. We must be equipped to satisfy this.

‘My goal is to make the buying process, whether in a dealership or online, or a mix of both, as enjoyable and comfortable for the customer as possible.’

The expansion includes the introduction of a centralised retention and prospecting team.

The team will focus on looking after the firm’s existing customer base, whilst also launching a concierge service that will offer them their own specialist partner to guide them through the online buying process, including finance and part-exchange options.

Rowe added: ‘Both of these departments are critical in supporting the dealer network and our customers.

‘Looking after our customer base is my number one priority and delivering the highest level of service to these customers is vital.

‘We will also launch a concierge service, which will work with the customer through the whole process, giving them a named person to support their journey.

Sales success and customer satisfaction go hand in hand, and offering a car buying experience that fits with customers’ needs is essential in a competitive market.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, who is due to take part in the ITV show Undercover Big Boss, said: ‘Steve is the ideal person to take on this new role.

‘His years of experience, forward-thinking and customer focus will be invaluable as we revamp the car buying experience and continue to lead the field in innovation and customer service.’