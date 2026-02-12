Feb 12: Economy growth hopes; UK’s favourite supermarket revealed; Caterham tweaks Seven

UK economy set to have recorded modest growth amid budget concerns

The UK economy is expected to have grown modestly again in the last three months of 2025 amid pressure from budget uncertainty, according to economists.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will shed light on how the economy fared when it reveals the latest UK GDP (gross domestic product) data for December, and the final quarter and year as a whole, on Thursday.

Economists have broadly predicted that the economy grew by 0.1% in the quarter, following growth of 0.1% in the third quarter.

Beer giant Heineken to axe up to 6,000 jobs

Brewing giant Heineken has said it plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs amid efforts to drive cost savings.

The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, revealed the plans in the face of weaker demand for beer amid ‘challenging market conditions’.

Heineken said it will cut between 5,000 and 6,000 roles over the next two years, in a move which will impact up to 7% of its global workforce. In the UK it employs around 2,100 people, but the firm has not revealed how the UK will be impacted.

Caterham Seven range receives updates for 2026

Caterham has announced that the Seven sports car has received some visual updates for 2026.

The Seven’s exterior now gains colour-coded headlight surrounds, a painted roll bar and there is a choice of eight paint schemes.

Inside, there is upgraded leather seat upholstery, while cars specified with the optional ‘S Pack’ and ‘R Pack’ come with a black leather tonneau cover. Prices start at £29,490.

Keir Starmer faces fresh questions over judgment after Lord Doyle controversy

Sir Keir Starmer is facing renewed questions about his judgment in a row over the appointment of his former spin doctor to the House of Lords after the aide campaigned for a paedophile councillor.

The prime minister said on Wednesday ex-communications chief Lord Matthew Doyle, who supported Sean Morton after he had been charged with having indecent images of children, had not given a ‘full account of his actions’ when he was given a peerage.

Lord Doyle has had the Labour whip removed and apologised for backing Morton before the case against him had concluded, saying he believed the paedophile’s assertions of innocence before Morton admitted the offending.

UK’s favourite supermarket revealed, according to customer satisfaction survey

Marks & Spencer is the nation’s favourite supermarket despite customers saying its ‘higher prices’ make it a destination for treats rather than a weekly shop, according to an annual survey.

Its food halls achieved a clear lead of 78% in the Which? customer satisfaction survey, with shoppers awarding it five stars for customer service, store appearance, product range and availability, as well as the quality of its own-label and fresh food. It received two stars for value for money, though.

Aldi was second-best with 76%, and it was followed by Tesco, Lidl, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Iceland. Asda and Morrisons were joint bottom for in-store shopping, with both receiving a customer score of 68%.

Weather

Cloudy for most today with rain spreading north across southern areas, reports BBC Weather. The south-west turns brighter but windy, while Scotland and northern England see patchy rain and hill snow.

Tonight stays cloudy with further rain, snow over higher ground, and colder, clearer spells with snow showers in northern Scotland.