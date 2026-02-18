Feb 18: Unemployment surges; Administrations on the rise; VW’s ‘blank canvas’ Multivan

UK jobless rate surges as nearly one in six young people out of work

Unemployment has unexpectedly risen to a near five-year high with the jobless rate among young people at its worst level for more than a decade, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of unemployment lifted to 5.2% in the three months to December, up from 5.1% in the three months to November.

This was the highest since the three months to January 2021, and outside of the pandemic era, it marks the highest since the autumn of 2015.

Administrations rise by 41% amid surge in new year high street failures

The number of businesses collapsing into administration has surged by more than 40% in January as a raft of well-known names on the high street hit the wall.

Official figures from the Insolvency Service showed the number of company administrations jumped by 41% to 151 between December and January, and was also 14% higher than a year earlier.

It comes amid a swathe of recent retail and hospitality administrations since the start of the year, affecting thousands of jobs, including American-inspired restaurant chain TGI Fridays, accessories retailer Claire’s, The Original Factory Shop, Quiz, footwear brand Russell and Bromley and Revolution Bars owner The Revel Collective.

Volkswagen’s new Multivan Camper offered as ‘blank canvas’ for converters

Volkswagen has introduced a new Multivan Camper designed to offer campervan converters a blank slate with which to start their projects.

Based on the current long-wheelbase Multivan, the Camper does come equipped with an opening roof and headlining fitted at the factory but aside from these, has been kept empty to allow converters maximum space and freedom.

The fully trimmed cabin is empty from the front seats back, with the shell lacking even floor coverings. However, the van still has two swivel seats for driver and passenger, as well as twin sliding doors and an opening tailgate.

The markets

Stock prices in London have closed mostly higher, as investors shored up bets on the Bank of England cutting interest rates in March after unemployment increased, while the pound fell.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 82.48 points, 0.8%, at 10,556.17, a new record high. The FTSE 250 ended up 180.35 points, 0.8%, at 23,555.82, and the AIM all-share closed down 4.73 points, 0.6%, at 806.61.

In European equities on Tuesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed 0.5% higher, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.8%.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Complaints about used car sales rose 14% to 18,570 in 2025, says The Motor Ombudsman. Most concerned poor customer service and undisclosed issues, with 35% linked to engine faults. Despite the increase, complaints represented just 0.2% of UK used car sales.

A Startline Motor Finance survey found 62% of used car buyers view poor online reviews as the biggest red flag. Slow communication and badly presented vehicles also deter shoppers, highlighting the importance of trust, professionalism and strong digital reputations.

Family-run Tates has opened a multi-million-pound Vauxhall dealership in Brighton & Hove, featuring the brand’s new corporate identity. The state-of-the-art site offers sales and aftersales, supporting electrification and strengthening Vauxhall’s presence across Sussex.

Family-run Quay Auto Centre has joined KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, expanding the South Korean brand’s south-west presence. The Kingsbridge retailer, established in 1932, will add KGM models alongside its existing Suzuki line-up.

Farage promotes Jenrick and Braverman as he unveils new Reform front bench

Nigel Farage said Reform UK was ‘the voice of opposition’ to Labour as he unveiled his party’s first frontbench appointments.

Two Conservative defectors, Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, were given spokesperson roles along with senior Reform figures Richard Tice and Zia Yusuf.

Mr Jenrick, a former communities secretary under Boris Johnson, was named Reform’s economic spokesman barely a month after joining the party from the Tories.

Police ‘assessing’ Stansted Airport private flights over Epstein links

Police are assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport following the publication of millions of files relating to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed that the newly published files showed in “graphic detail” how Epstein was able to use the Essex-based airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia”.

In an article for the New Statesman, Mr Brown wrote that files showed Epstein’s jet – the so-called Lolita Express – making 90 flights to or from UK airports, including 15 after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child.

Warning issued as snow expected across parts of England and Wales

Forecasters have warned of disruption with snow and heavy rain expected to hit parts of the UK this week.

Yellow weather warnings covering much of Wales, as well as central and southern England, are in place on today and tomorrow.

Spells of heavy rain and a period of snow could lead to some flooding and disruption to travel, the Met Office has said.