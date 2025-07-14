Jul 14: Bus firm collapses; ‘Fireball’ plane crash; Peugeot extends model line-up

More than 80 jobs axed as bus firm collapses amid Alexander Dennis uncertainty

More than 80 jobs have been lost a Fife-based manufacturing company after the announcement bus firm Alexander Dennis could move its operations south of the border.

Greenfold Systems, based in Dunfermline, built parts for buses, with the Falkirk-based Alexander Dennis being a ‘major customer’ for the firm.

But on Thursday, administrators were called in, with 81 of the 90 jobs at the company axed, with the remaining staff kept on temporarily.

‘Critical’ need to close the UK’s self-employed pensions gap

The self-employment pensions gap must be tackled to help address wider retirement issues, Scottish Widows is urging.

Susan Hope, a retirement expert at the pension provider, said flexibility is ‘key for self-employed people’ when building a retirement pot.

Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Scottish Widows as a brand, recently worked with Nest Insight to explore ‘autosave’ options with a small group of self-employed people.

Order books open for Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 dual-motor versions

Peugeot has announced that order books have opened for the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 dual-motor variants.

Both cars come fitted with the same 73kWh battery pack and dual-motor setup, producing a total of 320bhp and 525Nm of torque.

In terms of performance, the smaller E-3008 can achieve 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds and the E–5008 will hit 60mph in 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is the same as the lesser-powered models at 106mph.

FTSE 100 closes winning week on the back foot

London’s FTSE 100 closed a winning week on the back foot after soft economic growth figures and threats of further tariffs from the US.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 34.54 points, 0.4%, at 8,941.12. The FTSE 250 ended down 81.45 points, 0.4%, at 21,613.25, but the AIM All-Share rose 0.42 of a point, 0.1%, at 773.55.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 1.0%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 0.8% lower.

The weekend on Car Dealer

James Litton launched an online used car business in 2007, years before Cazoo, but it struggled to gain traction. Now, with ICL South West, he’s thriving—selling 20–30 cars monthly and enjoying the independence of running his own dealership.

BYD UK boss Bono Ge credits the brand’s success to open-minded British buyers and the UK’s clear EV targets. At Goodwood, he introduced premium sub-brand Denza, expressing confidence that BYD’s tech focus will outshine growing Chinese competition.

Polestar UK boss Matt Galvin joins Car Dealer Podcast Live on September 24 in Oxfordshire. Attendees can enjoy industry chats, a live recording, and a summer barbecue. Tickets are limited, with loyalty discounts available for podcast listeners.

Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place.

Goodwood Festival of Speed took place over the weekend with scorching weather and even hotter car reveals. Highlights include the Alpine A290 Rallye, Aston Martin DBX S, BMW M2 CS, Denza B5/Z9 GT, Porsche Cayenne EV Concept, and Renault’s practical new electric 4.

Leading stock funder LE Capital passes major milestone as bosses tell dealers: ‘You can count on us through tough times.’

Pilots ‘waved to children before crashing into fireball’ – witness

The pilots of a plane that crashed in a ‘fireball’ waved at children shortly before the collision, a witness has said.

Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to ‘reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane’ at Southend Airport and that they remain on the scene of the ‘serious incident’.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site.

Six children among 10 people killed at water collection point by Israeli strike

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 people on Sunday, including six children at a water collection point, local health officials said, despite attempts by mediators to bring about a ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas appeared no closer to a breakthrough in talks meant to pause the 21-month war and free some Israeli hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington last week to discuss the deal with the Trump administration, but a new sticking point has emerged over the deployment of Israeli troops during the truce, raising questions over the feasibility of a new deal.

Weather outlook…

The UK will today experience variable cloud cover and the chance of a brief shower.

Breezy conditions will develop later, with daytime highs around 22 °C and cooler temperatures overnight near 10 °C.

Expect a fresh, slightly unsettled summer day with occasional sun and passing showers.