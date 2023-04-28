Apr 28: Warning over eco targets; More rail strikes; Jerry Springer dies; Shareholder revolt at BP; Revised ID.3 goes on sale

Rail workers to strike on day of Eurovision final

Rail workers at 14 train operators are to strike on the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final after union leaders rejected the latest offer aimed at resolving a long-running pay dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on May 13 after the union’s executive turned down a ‘clarification’ on an offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

The RMT said the offer included a first-year payment of five per cent but only if the union terminated its industrial mandate, meaning no further strike action could take place.

US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Controversial talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79.

He was best known for showcasing dysfunctional families on The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

Springer had stepped down from The Jerry Springer Podcast, after eight years, in December.

UK set to miss 2035 target for green electricity, say MPs

The UK is on track to fail to meet its targets to generate all of its electricity without burning gas by the middle of next decade, risking its environmental plans and putting energy security at risk, MPs have warned.

Ministers have not provided “strategic leadership” and there is no coherent, overarching plan, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said in a report released on Friday.

The cross-party group, which includes Conservative MPs, said the way that windfall taxes on energy generators and oil companies were structured favoured the latter group.

Nearly one in five shareholders vote against £10m pay package for BP head

Shareholders dealt BP bosses a bloody nose following a turbulent annual meeting in London, with nearly one in five voting against the business’s £10 million pay package for chief Bernard Looney.

The oil firm said around 18 per cent of votes had been cast against its remuneration report, according to preliminary results, despite the business making record profits last year, but the report gained enough votes to pass.

However, an attempt by pension funds to vote against the reappointment of chairman Helge Lund failed to gather enough support to oust the Norwegian. A little under 10 per cent of votes were cast against him.

Drivers warned over fatigue risk ahead of bank holiday getaway

Drivers are being warned to avoid falling asleep at the wheel as millions prepare for bank holiday getaways.

AA analysis of latest Government figures shows one in 33 casualties on roads in south-west England – which includes many popular holiday destinations – were victims of crashes in which fatigue was a contributory factor in 2021.

Statistics also show drivers are three times more likely to drift off and cause collisions on motorways than on other roads.

Thursday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

FTSE slides again

The FTSE 100 lost ground for the fourth consecutive session amid a ‘deluge of earnings’ updates.

The London-based index moved 0.27 per cent, or 21.06 points, lower to finish at 7,831.58.

Elsewhere, the German Dax rose by 0.03 per cent and the Cac 40 decreased by 0.23 per cent at the close.

Volkswagen’s revised ID.3 goes on sale from £37,115

Volkswagen’s new ID.3 has gone on sale, with the revised electric hatchback bringing a series of refinements and tweaks over its predecessor.

Unveiled back in March, the facelifted ID.3 brings a slightly edited exterior design through larger front air intakes and a bonnet made to appear larger thanks to the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen.

A new Dark Olivine Green exterior colour has also been added to the ID.3’s list of exterior shades.

Some parents could be set for state pension boost after Government announcement

Some parents could get help to fill gaps in their national insurance record, which could boost their state pension.

The Government said it recognises concerns that some eligible parents who have not claimed child benefit could miss out on future state pension entitlements.

It plans to enable affected parents to receive a national insurance credit retrospectively.

Weather outlook…

Mostly cloudy with a few lingering patches of rain for much of the northwest and parts of eastern England. Turning brighter for many in the south during the afternoon. The BBC reports it will be breezy in the south-east.