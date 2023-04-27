Log in
Mercedes symbol on building, via PAMercedes symbol on building, via PA

Mercedes officially withdraws from Russia but leaves door open to future return

  • Mercedes sells remaining assets in Russia, including Moscow car plant
  • Agreement with Russian dealer group Avtodom has been rubber stamped by Putin government
  • Deal includes buy back option of shares, which is believed to last until 2029
Time 11:36 am, April 27, 2023

Mercedes has officially withdrawn from Russia but bosses have left the door open to a possible return in the future.

The German brand yesterday sold all its assets in the country to Russian dealer group Avtodom but the deal includes a buy-back option of shares.

Among the assets sold by Mercedes is a plant in Moscow which makes around 20,000 vehicles every year.

Terms were initially agreed last year but have only now been sanctioned as all deals for ‘unfriendly’ Western companies to leave Russia require government approval.

Bosses at Mercedes have not confirmed how long the buy-back option will remain in place, but Reuters reports the deal will be available for the next six years.

It comes a year after Ukrainian president  Volodymyr Zelensky, accused carmakers foreign firms in Russia of ‘financing Putin’s war machine’.

The comments lead to Renault’s decision to exit the country in March of last year.

Prior to that Jaguar Land Rover had already suspended car deliveries to Russia.

You can read more about how the motor industry initially reacted to the Russian invasion below:

