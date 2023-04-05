Apr 5: Trump denies 34 charges; Blood scandal payout details due; Aldi cheapest supermarket; Mercedes GLS updated

Ex-US president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Former US president Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to silence claims that he feared would be harmful to his candidacy, New York prosecutors said in unsealing a historic 34-count felony indictment.

The charges arose from a series of cheques that Trump or his company wrote during the presidential campaign to his lawyer and fixer for his role in making payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both allege extramarital sexual encounters with him years earlier.

Trump, who is the first former president to face criminal charges. said ‘not guilty’ while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest. The next court date is December 4, but it is unclear if Trump will be required to appear.

Report to set out details on compensation for victims of infected blood

Details on compensation for victims in the infected blood scandal are expected to be set out in a report today.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C via contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

An independent inquiry into the scandal will release a second interim report this morning, setting out the framework for compensation to the victims.

Aldi named cheapest supermarket – but groceries cost just 25p less than Lidl

Aldi has been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket in March, coming out £20 cheaper than Waitrose but just 25p less expensive than Lidl.

A basket of 41 grocery items at Aldi cost £72.54 on average across the month, compared with £92.55 at Waitrose and £72.79 at Lidl, Which? found.

A comparison of 137 items – the original 41 as well as another 96 including branded products such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese, and not including Aldi and Lidl – found Asda was the cheapest, costing £343.91. Sainsbury’s was the next cheapest, costing £9.25 more. Waitrose was £41.83 more expensive than Asda.

Announcement on post-Brexit checks on EU goods expected

Ministers are expected to announce streamlined post-Brexit checks on goods coming to the UK from the EU, according to reports.

The government has delayed putting in place the checks four times, which are legally required under the Brexit trade deal with the EU.

But the i newspaper reports that the Cabinet Office will publish details today of how the new customs and regulatory process will work, before introducing it later this year.

Police leaving vulnerable children at risk of sexual abuse online, report finds

Police can take up to 18 months to make an arrest after becoming aware that a child is at risk of online sexual abuse, according to a report.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found that forces’ responses often left youngsters vulnerable and allowed offenders to escape justice.

It said there were often ‘unacceptable delays and missed opportunities’ in responding to allegations and concerns about suspects, and officers had ‘limited tools’ to understand risk.

Jacinda Ardern joins trustees for Prince of Wales’s environment award

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has joined the board of trustees for the Prince of Wales’s environmental award.

Ardern, 42, resigned in January after six years in charge, saying she didn’t have ‘enough in the tank’ to continue.

William created The Earthshot Prize in 2021 to support projects aimed at protecting the planet. Ardern said she was ‘humbled and excited’ to work with the Earthshot team.

Schools face five days of strikes in summer term and possible action into autumn

Schools in England face five days of teacher walkouts in the summer term and possible action into the autumn as the UK’s largest education union is set to reballot members in a dispute over pay.

Delegates at the National Education Union’s (NEU) annual conference voted in support of a three-day strike in late June/early July.

It comes after the union announced two further strike days on April 27 and May 2 after 98 per cent of NEU members who responded in a consultative ballot voted to turn down the government’s offer of a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year and an average 4.5 per cent pay rise for staff next year.

Mercedes GLS SUV updated for 2023

Mercedes has revealed an updated version of its GLS SUV, which brings small styling changes as well as electrified powertrains as standards.

It gets a redesigned grille with more prominent horizontal bars across it, while at the rear, the GLS gets new LED lighting signature with three horizontal blocks at each side.

One of the main changes is an updated version of Mercedes ‘MBUX’ infotainment system. All GLS models, including the Maybach pictured above, also now boast 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, providing a small uplift in performance and enhanced fuel economy.

Market movements

