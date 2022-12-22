Dec 22: Gov ‘could fast-track NHS pay rise next year’; Hancock broke rules; Sharing Netflix password may be illegal; Mini celebrates 30yrs of droptops

Government ‘could fast-track NHS pay rise next year’ after union stalemate

The government could fast-track an NHS pay rise next year after 48 hours of historic strikes by nurses and paramedics, according to reports.

Thousands of nurses picketed on Tuesday while ambulance staff staged their biggest strike in 30 years on Wednesday, and the Daily Telegraph reported that health secretary Steve Barclay is poised to offer an expedited pay deal.

The Telegraph said a source close to Barclay – who was criticised by unions for suggesting striking health workers had ‘made a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients’ – revealed he is keen to ‘speed up the process’ to give NHS staff a pay rise early next year to break the deadlock.

Hancock broke rules on post-ministerial jobs by appearing on TV shows – Dowden

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden has agreed with Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog that Matt Hancock broke government rules by not consulting the body before appearing on reality TV shows.

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also accepted advice by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) that any disciplinary action would be ‘disproportionate’ and that the rules should be changed.

The watchdog, which scrutinises post-ministerial jobs, criticised the former health secretary for signing up to ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins without its permission.

Zelensky thanks ‘ordinary Americans’ during defiant wartime visit to US

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank US leaders and ‘ordinary Americans’ for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be ‘no compromises’ in bringing an end to the war.

President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a ‘just peace’.

Biden welcomed Zelensky to the Oval Office, saying the US and Ukraine would continue to project a ‘united defence’ as Russia wages a ‘brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation’.

More households set to lose running water days before Christmas

More households are expected to lose running water in south-east England and some could face Christmas Day without it.

Water companies are working to ensure tens of thousands of homes in large parts of Sussex, Kent and Hampshire are reconnected by the weekend.

Firms said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes, causing storage reservoir levels to drop after temperatures plunged below zero.

Doctors in Wales consider striking for first time

Doctors in Wales are considering going on strike for the first time, the British Medical Association Cymru has said.

Almost two-thirds of hospital doctors surveyed by the union this month said they would be willing to take some form of industrial action, including strikes, over their current pay and conditions.

The BMA’s Welsh Council chairwoman, Iona Collins, called the result of the survey ‘upsetting to all’ and said it is ‘gut-wrenching for doctors to consider walking away from work’.

Gender reforms expected to pass at Holyrood

Controversial gender reforms are expected to pass at Holyrood on Thursday after a delay.

MSPs have been locked in debate this week, considering more than 153 amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, designed to make it easier for trans people to gain a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

The Bill was initially set to go to a final vote on Wednesday, but it was pushed to Thursday afternoon due to the debate over amendments, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s debates went longer than any other in the history of the Scottish Parliament, with MSPs sitting until around 1.30am on Thursday morning.

New Seaside Edition celebrates 30 years of the Mini Convertible

Mini has created a new special edition model to commemorate 30 years of its popular Convertible.

The original Mini Convertible was first unveiled in 1992 but has gone on to become larger and more refined yet still just as popular.

The new Seaside Edition pays tribute to this. It’s priced from £34,500 and comes in Cooper S specification, and as part of the anniversary makeover it gets decorative stripes in white which run across the side doors to the rear of the car, while a special 30 graphic has been applied to the front apron. This motif features on the wheel caps too and harks back to the car’s anniversary. At the rear, there’s special ‘Seaside’ badging in orange.

Christmas getaway fuel prices at record high

Drivers are being hit by record Christmas getaway fuel prices, new analysis shows.

The RAC said motorists are being ‘heartlessly overcharged’ as the average price per litre of petrol is around 153p, with diesel at 176p.

Compared with the days leading up to Christmas 2021 – which was previously the most expensive for drivers – current prices are 7p higher for petrol and 27p more for diesel.

Government provides up to £4.5bn to fund Bulb takeover by Octopus

The UK government will pay up to £4.5bn to help fund the takeover of collapsed energy firm Bulb by rival supplier Octopus, according to new filings.

It came after the takeover was closed shortly before midnight on Tuesday despite legal challenges by rival energy suppliers.

Documents from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) stressed the financial support could still be less, depending on energy prices this winter. Octopus said it has agreed a repayment plan with the government for the funds.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Sharing Netflix password may be illegal, government suggests

Users of online streaming platforms such as Netflix could be breaking the law by sharing their account with other households, a government agency has said.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said password sharing may amount to “secondary copyright infringement”.

Sharing log-in details for streaming services with family and friends is a widespread practice, despite Netflix’s terms stating that ‘people who do not live in your household will need to use their own account’. Netflix has started to clamp down on customers sharing their accounts with people they do not live with.

Weather outlook

A cloudy and rainy day in store for most of the country today, reports BBC Weather. Rain will move into the south later on while the north will cling onto winter sunshine.

Tonight, cloudy skies for most. Showers possible in areas with the thickest cloud.

