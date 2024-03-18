Mar 18: Rumours over Sunak future; Putin’s landslide election win; St Paddy’s Day parades

Rishi Sunak tells Tories to ‘stick to the plan’ amid reports of plot to oust him

Rishi Sunak has insisted ‘the economy is turning a corner’ and urged mutinous Tory MPs to ‘stick to the plan’ amid reports of a plot to oust him before the election.

The Prime Minister is seeking to shift the political debate to the gradually improving economic outlook in an attempt to shore up his leadership.

With many Tories increasingly fearful about losing their seats, there have been claims that some MPs are considering replacing him with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt before a national vote.

Cameron criticises Russia election after early results show Putin landslide

Lord David Cameron has denounced the election in Russia which saw Vladimir Putin tighten his grip on power following the stifling of any real opposition.

The Foreign Secretary said ‘this is not what free and fair elections look like’ after early results on Sunday showed the Russian president won nearly 88% of the vote.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Mr Putin has ‘stolen another election’.

The polls have closed in Russia, following the illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory, a lack of choice for voters and no independent OSCE monitoring. This is not what free and fair elections look like. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 17, 2024

Irish Wolfhound mascot Seamus leads Irish Guards in St Patrick’s Day parade

The Irish Guards have marched at Mons Barracks in a St Patrick’s Day parade led by their mascot – a three-year-old Irish Wolfhound named Seamus.

On Sunday, 250 Irish Guardsmen gathered at the barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, as crowds congregated for parades in Dublin, London and Birmingham to celebrate the holiday.

It was the first time in nearly a year that a full contingent of Irish Guardsmen came together for a parade, with the last occasion being the coronation of the King in May 2023, according to the British Army.

UK in ‘better position’ against cyber attacks, but most businesses not resilient

The UK and its allies are in a better position against cyber attacks than a few years ago, Microsoft’s UK head of security has said even as the tech giant warned that a vast majority of businesses in the UK are vulnerable to threats.

Paul Kelly, director of security for Microsoft UK, said that the UK is the second most attacked country in Europe, so needs to keep its position intact.

‘We’re in a better position than five years earlier,’ he said.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

PM pledges to create 20,000 apprenticeships and cut red tape for small firms

Rishi Sunak will pledge to create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships with plans to fully fund training for young people and cut red tape for small businesses.

The Prime Minister will set out a package of reforms he says ‘will unlock a tidal wave of opportunity’ at a conference for small firms in Warwickshire today.

Underpinned by £60m of new investment for next year, the Government will pay the full cost of apprenticeships for under-21-year-olds in small businesses from April 1.

Minister refuses to say whether Tories will take more cash from racism row donor

A Cabinet minister has refused to confirm whether the Conservatives have taken another £5m donation from Frank Hester, the businessman accused of making racist remarks about an MP.

Mark Harper also declined to comment on ‘hypotheticals’ when pressed repeatedly on whether the party will accept more cash from the top donor.

Mr Hester allegedly said in 2019 that Diane Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him ‘want to hate all black women’ and that she ‘should be shot’.

Israel will continue until ‘total victory’ over Hamas, vows defiant Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has railed against growing criticism from the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, saying the pressure will not stop Israel from achieving ‘total victory’.

In recent days, top officials in Washington – Israel’s staunchest ally which has provided key military and diplomatic support during the war – have publicly voiced their frustration with the Israeli Prime Minister and his government.

US President Joe Biden has accused Mr Netanyahu of hurting Israel because of the huge civilian death toll in Gaza.

Weather outlook…

Any lingering showers will die out this morning to leave plenty of sunshine and patchy cloud around. North-western areas will turn wet and windy in the afternoon. Staying dry further south and east, according to the BBC

Tonight, outbreaks of showery rain will develop across the UK, these accompanied by strong winds at times. South-eastern England will escape drier with the odd clear spell. A mild night for all.

Tomorrow, northern areas will see showers and cloud, these turning more scattered into central and southern areas. Sunny spells will develop between the showers for all.