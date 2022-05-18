Log in

North City SsangYong opens its doors in London as showroom becomes latest to join firm’s UK dealer network

  • SsangYong Motors grows dealer network further after signing of Chingford dealership
  • North City Ssangyong latest to join South Korean group’s dealer network after Mitsubishi pulled out of UK
  • Bosses describe deal as a ‘exciting addition’

Time 8:52 am, May 18, 2022

SsangYong Motors has signed another retailer up to its growing UK dealer network with the addition of North City SsangYong in Chingford.

The five-car showroom is the latest dealership to sign up with the South Korean brand after Mitsubishi pulled out of the UK last year.

The family-run business has operated from the same site since 1985 and offers modern facilities and an ‘exceptional retail experience’.

It also has a stylish hospitality area where customers can enjoy refreshments while they wait.

It is located opposite Chingford’s railway station and bus terminal with enjoys good links into London and the surrounding areas.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘North City SsangYong is a fantastic addition to our SsangYong family and with a wealth of experience selling and maintaining SUVs and 4×4 vehicles, is perfect to represent the brand in its area. We look forward to working with the team and wish them every success.’

North City SsangYong joins the likes of Cawdor Cars, Tees Valley MotorsGallaghers Motor Company and Balmer Lawnin signing up with the South Korean carmaker.

The site will display cars from across the SsangYong range including the Rexton, a new facelifted Musso pick-up truck, the Tivoli compact SUV, and crossover Korando, including the new pure-electric variant, the e-Motion.

A comprehensive range of accessories is also available for those wanting to add a personal touch to their SsangYong vehicle.

Jay Virdee, managing director at North City SsangYong, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome SsangYong to our Chingford site.

‘This exciting addition to the North City family is highly anticipated by staff and customers alike, and it is our belief that the brand has the quality, performance, and reliability that our customers are looking for.

‘From the compact Tivoli, to the Korando and Rexton, plus the all-new highly specified Musso pick-up, there is something for every customer.

‘The team and I are very much looking forward to our new relationship with SsangYong Motors UK.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

