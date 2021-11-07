Nov 7: Major slams PM over Paterson; Booster jabs to save Christmas; 21 arrested at climate rally; Toyota launches Aygo X

Sir John Major condemns actions of Johnson’s government over sleaze row

Former prime minister Sir John Major has launched an extraordinary broadside at Boris Johnson’s government over the Owen Paterson row.

The Conservative former premier said the conduct was ‘shameful’ and had trashed the reputation of Parliament.

And he suggested the Johnson administration was ‘politically corrupt’ over its treatment of the House of Commons.

Sajid Javid urges people to get Covid-19 booster jabs to save Christmas

The elderly and vulnerable have been urged to get their Covid-19 booster jabs as part of a ‘national mission’ to help avoid a return to coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

So far almost 10 million people in the UK have received a top-up jab, but around 30 per cent of over-80s and 40 per cent of over-50s in England are yet to receive a booster shot of vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Three million more people in England are being invited to have their coronavirus booster jabs next week.

Eight killed in crowd surge during Travis Scott show at Astroworld Festival

Eight people died after the crowd at a Texas music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

The pandemonium unfolded on Friday at Astroworld, a two-day event in Houston, Texas, with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance.

As a timer clicked down to the start of the performance, the crowd pushed forward.

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

Former UB40 member Astro, real name Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his current band has confirmed.

The musician went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

A statement on the band’s official Twitter said: ‘We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness.’

Police arrest 21 during Glasgow climate rally

Police arrested 21 people during the climate rally in Glasgow, with demonstrators kettled and protesters forcibly removed from a city centre bridge.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Glasgow to demand action to tackle the climate emergency as the city hosts the Cop26 summit.

Crowds walked from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, with organisers estimating that more than 100,000 people took part in the march.

Senior Tory warns PM risks becoming ‘former occupant of No 10’ over Paterson

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood says Boris Johnson risks ending up as ‘just another former occupant of No 10’ if he takes Parliament for granted as the storm continues from the Owen Paterson row.

Hours after former Tory premier Sir John Major criticised Mr Johnson for trashing the Parliament’s reputation over the saga, fellow Conservative Mr Ellwood wrote that testing times prompted the public to look to its government to provide ‘leadership, statecraft and vision’.

Mr Ellwood wrote in The Sun: ‘A PM who takes Parliament for granted will achieve none of these things and simply end up, not as a big beast, but as just another former occupant of No 10.’

