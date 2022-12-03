Video: Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer reveals his highlights of the Used Car Awards 2022

Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer has revealed his highlights of the Used Car Awards in a video of the big night.

The TV star and Used Car Awards host chats through some of the winners of the glittering evening which saw hundreds of car dealers head to London.

The event, sponsored by Black Horse, was held on November 28 and revealed the best of the best in the used car industry.

There were some big winners on the night including Carshop which won Used Car Supermarket of the Year and Hendy which won best Used Car Dealer Group.

Robin Luscombe was handed the Lifetime Achievement Award while Cameron Love won Outstanding Achievement for saving a customer’s life.

Brewer singled out several award winners in the video review including Jamie Caple, who runs Car Quay. His business won Used Car Sales Team of the Year.

Brewer said: ‘He’s got a brilliant team around him and that award really was well deserved.’

Brewer added that another of his highlights was Tom Hartley winning the Specialist Used Car Dealer award.

The supercar seller last year picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award, but this year he joined his business partner son Carl on stage to pick up the gong for his business.

Brewer said: ‘It was great to see Tom Hartley win another award at this event. He sells supercars which are by their very nature rather specialist indeed.’

Dealers Dealer went to Snows Motor Group’s Neil McCue and Brewer said seemed ‘absolutely delighted’ with the win.

McCue dedicated the award to all of the Snows team and said he was ‘very proud’ to work for the business.

The ‘magnificent’ Mazda CX-5 won the overall Used Car of the Year with Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson collecting the trophy.

Thomson said: ‘There’s a lot of them in the market and we all know there aren’t very many new cars out there at the moment so it’s fantastic to win the Used Car Award for this model.’

Brewer said he was ‘delighted’ to hand the Newcomer of the Year award to Scuderia Prestige Automobile who he said did ‘amazingly’ in the judging.

Speaking about another important category, Brewer added: ‘I think everyone would like to be recognised for something pretty special so it was a pleasure to hand out the Outstanding Achievement award.

‘Cameron Love saved a customer’s life at Holdcroft Nissan and the room was in awe with the story and his efforts. I love the fact he still managed to sell him a car too!’

Love received a standing ovation, as did Luscombe when he picked up his Lifetime Achievement Award.

Luscombe told Car Dealer: ‘I’m never speechless but I almost am. I’m in complete surprise and shock. I’m staggered.

‘This is just a completely different award. 13 years ago I gave up a very good job earning good money and my wife was brave enough to put everything on the line and gamble it on the fact I could sell cars.

‘She gambled everything on me and I pulled it off. It was a fairly brave move and this is recognition that I never ever ever expected.

‘This goes to people who run the big groups and for someone like me to win an award like this is unbelievable. This is a memory I will never forget.’

You can watch the video of the night below. If you’d like to attend the Used Car Awards in 2023 or sponsor an award, contact the Car Dealer team here.