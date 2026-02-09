Feb 9: Economy set to grow; King’s Audi heads to auction; PM loses right-hand man

UK economy set to have recorded modest growth amid budget concerns

The UK economy is expected to have grown modestly again in the last three months of 2025 amid pressure from budget uncertainty, according to economists.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will shed light on how the economy fared when it reveals the latest UK GDP (gross domestic product) data for December, and the final quarter as a whole, on Thursday.

Economists have broadly predicted that the economy grew by 0.1% in the quarter.

Superdrug set to open 30 UK stores with around 600 new jobs

Health and beauty chain Superdrug has revealed plans to open 30 new stores this year, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to the UK retail sector.

The retailer said the expansion of its store footprint will create around 600 jobs across the UK.

The Croydon-based business, which was founded in 1964, currently runs more than 780 shops across the UK and Ireland.

King Charles’ Audi A6 Allroad is heading to auction

An Audi A6 Allroad first used by King Charles and Queen Camilla is heading to auction, with experts tipping the model to fetch up to £30,000.

Originally owned by the then-Prince of Wales, the car in question was used by HRH between January 2015 and October 2016, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The car in question is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine mated to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, while the car has covered 115,000 miles and is backed up by a near-full service history. The sale takes place on February 21.

FTSE 100 closes choppy week higher amid US rally

The FTSE 100 closed a volatile, and record-breaking, week on the front foot on Friday, recouping some of Thursday’s heavy falls.

The London-based stock index closed up 60.53 points, 0.6%, at 10,369.74.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.4%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt advanced 0.9%.

What you might have missed…

JLR plunged into losses after last year’s cyberattack, posting a £310m Q3 pre-tax loss as production halted for five weeks. Revenues fell 39%, hit by tariffs and model wind-downs, though bosses expect a Q4 recovery as output normalises and sales rebound.

Car Dealer Live 26 will feature new Dacia UK boss Lina Ribeiro, outlining her plans for the brand. Speaking at the March 19 Gaydon event, she will discuss market trends, ZEV rules and upcoming Dacia EV, hybrid and ICE launches.

Cargurus is considering rolling out conversational AI searches in the UK after successful US trials. Its ChatGPT-style ‘Discover’ tool lets buyers ask natural questions, compare vehicles and refine searches, potentially changing how consumers find used cars online in the future.

Ousted Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell is selling his Grade I listed Holwood House estate for over £20m, as legal battles with Freshstream continue, following his removal from the business amid misconduct allegations and plans to relocate to Spain.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott warned BBC Morning Live viewers about rising car cloning risks after a man unknowingly bought back his stolen Honda. He urged buyers to check paperwork, VINs and history reports, and to buy from reputable dealers.

Eight Nissan dealerships have become the UK’s first to achieve Pride365 Certification, following audits of culture and practices. Nissan GB says the pilot ensures inclusive, welcoming customer experiences year-round, with Pride365 praising the dealers’ commitment to authentic allyship.

Morgan McSweeney steps down as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff amid Mandelson row

Morgan McSweeney has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff after coming under fire in the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

The Prime Minister’s right-hand man had faced intensifying calls from within the Labour Party to go after being blamed by many for pushing the appointment of his ally Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US, despite knowing that his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences.

The loss of his longtime adviser will come as a blow to Sir Keir, whose own political future has been thrown into jeopardy amid questions of his judgment in picking Lord Mandelson as his top diplomat in Washington.

Andrew ‘shared confidential trade information with Epstein during envoy role’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails reveal.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice earlier this month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.

Weather warning for rain issued as parts of the country look set to be soaked

Parts of the UK look set to be soaked by downpours today after a yellow warning for rain was issued.

Widespread heavy showers are set to drench London, south-east and south-west England and parts of Wales, which is covered by the yellow warning until midnight.

The Met Office said that ’10-15mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30mm in some places exposed to the strong south to south-easterly winds’.