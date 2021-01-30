We’re a car magazine for car dealers, but you may have noticed we rarely talk about actual new cars on the podcast.

Well, that all changes this week when, not only do we talk about at least two cars you can buy, but we also get to talk to a real life Tesla Model 3 owner. James gets very excited.

This week ASE Global chairman Mike Jones takes on one of the biggest roles in the automotive industry -choosing who knows more about the stories of the week.

We also get a chance to quiz him about some of the listed groups, including the latest news from Lookers, and he talks about some cryptic tweets from another big dealer.

This is is the seventh edition of the podcast, and you can listen to it either by clicking on the player below by visiting Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more.

If you want to find out more about any of the stories mentioned in this week’s episode, they’re all listed below.

If you’d like to join us on the next episode, you can email Rebecca by clicking here or send us a message via Twitter or Facebook.

Renault Zoe knocks Tesla Model 3 off top spot to become Europe’s best-selling EV

Coventry selected as location for world’s first flying electric car and delivery drone hub

Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer to reveal winners of our Used Car Awards in a special video

Tesla posts first ever annual profit and reveals updated Model S and X

Cambria boss: Manufacturers need to give car dealers an easier ride in lockdown and relax their rules

UK car production in 2020 fell to lowest level since 1984 as industry battled with lockdowns, Covid-19 and last-minute Brexit confusion

BMW pulls covers off high-performance M5 CS super-saloon

Customers around the world shun public transport with 1 in 2 intending to buy a new car in next 12 months

Top 20 most searched for used electric cars revealed as Auto Trader predicts EVs to overtake combustion models by 2025

Hyundai creates robot for automated customer services in dealer showrooms

Honda motorbike dealer signs up for fight against Covid as it becomes temporary vaccination hub

Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer goes to auction and sets new world record hammer price