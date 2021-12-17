Independent Garage Association donates £20,000 to Ben

The Independent Garage Association has donated £20,000 to automotive charity Ben on behalf of its members.

Association chief executive Stuart James said: ‘It has been another very difficult year for our industry as we continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ben has seen a huge increase in demand for its life-saving support and services.

‘There has never been a more important time for our industry to come together to help those in need.

‘I am delighted to make this donation as a thank-you from members of the association, and to help Ben continue to provide its indispensable support to people struggling in our sector throughout this unprecedented time.’

Ben offers free support for life for anyone who works or has worked in the automotive industry, as well as their dependants.

It comes on the heels of more than £4,000 being raised via the Car Dealer Used Car Awards raffle, Marshall Motor Group donating £50,000 to Ben’s Christmas appeal and Auto Trader giving £55,000 to the charity.

Nearly £100,000 was also raised at this year’s Ben Ball, pictured, which was able to be staged after last year’s event had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

The charity has been struggling after suffering a shortfall in donations as a result of the pandemic hitting its fundraising events while demand for its services has rocketed because of the pandemic.

Among the challenges it helps with are mental and physical health issues, and money worries.

Charity Ben appeals for urgent help as it tries to cope with soaring demand against £1m shortfall