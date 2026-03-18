Car Dealer Live takes place THURSDAY – here’s how you can stay up to date

Car Dealer Live takes place tomorrow (March 19) at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Our event, sponsored by Autotrader, brings together the automotive industry for a day of inspiring sessions.

Coverage of the event will be featured on the Car Dealer Magazine website throughout the day including a Live Blog.

If you can’t make the event, streaming tickets are available where you’ll be able to watch the entire day’s sessions live and watch them back at your leisure.

Last minute physical and streaming tickets are available from the event website – CarDealerLive.co.uk.

Everything you need to know about Car Dealer Live can be found in our dedicated post all about the event with timings, locations and more. If you’re attending the event it’s a must-read.

Tonight, attendees who booked the official hotel will enjoy a social catch-up with other guests. The reception starts at 6pm.

The event, hosted by James Baggott, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin, brings together some of the biggest names in the motor trade for a day of inspiring panel sessions.

Baggott said: ‘I’m very much looking forward to seeing a huge number of members of the motor trade for our event tomorrow. I promise it’ll be as inspiring as it is interesting.’

Exclusive research will be delivered by our partners Autotrader, Google, Impel, Keyloop, Motorway and Cox Automotive.

Three headline interviews will take place on the day with Nicola Dobson, Peugeot UK managing director, Sohib Ghfouri, founder of used car dealership Infinity Motors, and Ginny Buckley, TV presenter and founder of Electrifying.com.

Executives from Suzuki, Dacia and Xpeng will take part in our car manufacturer panel, while a Chinese challenger brand session will feature BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery.

The independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas, the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit, and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage.

Franchised dealers taking part in another panel include Hedin CEO Richard Ennis and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

There will also be a Social Media Masterclass featuring dealers who have saved thousands selling cars on social platforms.

A full agenda for the day is published below.