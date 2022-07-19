Car Dealer Podcast: West Way being sold; Sky-high used car prices; and Dogs Trust approval for Mini dealers – with Trade to Trade’s James Vaughan

Nissan selling off its West Way dealerships, the used cars that had the biggest and lowest price increases in June, and whether people really care about Dacia’s new eco-friendly look to its dealerships were just some of the topics to feature on the latest Car Dealer Podcast.

On this week’s show, Car Dealer’s Jon Reay and James Batchelor sat down to chat about the best stories over the past seven days.

The pair were joined by the co-founder of Trade to Trade, James Vaughan, who gave some welcome insight into the used car market.

Through its social media and a dedicated app, serial award-winner Trade to Trade allows dealers to buy and sell stock simply and easily.

Vaughan said he’s been noticing a few interesting trends in the used car market of late, particularly to do with demand.

‘On a daily basis we see up up to 100 vehicles through the platform and you get to see what is flying out fast and what is sticking around,’ he told Reay and Batchelor.

‘It seems like the high-end stuff is going in seconds – cars like a £10,000 BMW might take a couple of days to sell, but a £240,000 Lamborghini sells in minutes.’

It’s not just supercars that are selling quickly but also high-end premium brands such a Porsche and Land Rover – and selling a huge premium.

‘It’s an odd thing to hear how there’s a cost-of-living crisis and yet high-end cars are stilling selling very well.’

